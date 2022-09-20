what changes in the camera of the Pro and Pro Max models?

The iPhone 14 line is not yet available in Brazil, but the first devices began to be distributed in the US on the 16th. And with them, the first analyzes of one of the most important features, especially in the Pro and Pro Max : the cameras.

In addition, some conclusions can also be anticipated by comparing the technical specifications of the lens system (similar in both models).

Processing improvements

The first change is in the software (and it’s on all iPhone 14 models, not just the Pro): the Photonic Engine, something like “photonic engine”. According to Jordan Palmer of Tom’s Guide, this is a “computer photography model that improves low-light and low-light photos.”

It uses Apple technology called Deep Fusion so that, with each click, multiple photos are taken simultaneously, each with different camera settings. So, through machine learning and processing, these images are combined into one, which brings together the best characteristics of the images produced. This is what is presented to you on the screen.

According to Palmer, the novelty will “capture more detail, retain more texture, improve light exposure and make colors more vibrant.”

Sensor and wide-angle

The camera sensor went from 12 MP resolution on the iPhone 13 to 48 MP on the 14. According to Vitor Silva, iPhone product manager, this would result in better performance in photographs taken in low light environments.

This improvement was confirmed by Sebastiaan de With, former Apple designer and creator of the Halide app (aimed at further improving iPhone cameras). In a text with his impressions, De With says that the wide-angle has undergone the biggest changes in this process.

In photography, the wide-angle is the lens that has a wider angle of view than the human eye. Therefore, it is used to record landscapes or larger environments.

De With says the iPhone 14 Pro’s lens has become wider, capable of capturing approximately 20% more light than the previous model.

In addition, he highlighted the improvement in ISO, an index that measures the sensitivity of the image sensor. The lower it is, the lower the sensitivity, so the photo needs more light.

The four times higher resolution sensor works as if you clicked the photo at 12 MP, but in the end it combines four pixels into just one. So the images have a higher quality result, reducing small resolution gaps.

For Patrick Holland of the technology website CNET, this improvement is very apparent in photos with less light. “For the past year I’ve used an iPhone 13 Pro as my everyday phone. In the week I’ve used the 14 Pro, the improvement has been noticeable,” he wrote. “The image quality and detail are great for a cell phone photo.”

Minimum focus distance

iPhone 14 Pro Max rear lens set Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Another change detected by De With is in the minimum focus distance of the wide-angle.

As the name implies, it is the distance necessary for the camera to focus on the object you want to photograph. That is, in theory, the shorter the minimum focus distance, the better for the photographer.

The minimum distance went from 150mm on the 13 Pro to 200mm on the 14 Pro. Of course, it seems like a small reduction, but it already reduces the chances of the smartphone automatically switching between the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera (which can focus at a distance of up to 20 mm).

Telephoto and ultra wide-angle

There hasn’t been much change in the telephoto camera, generally aimed at producing images in which the photographer is further away from the subject. The main one is that the optical zoom is now 3X.

Apple itself did not make a clear communication about what it would have changed, only saying that it was “improved”.

“The telephoto camera is basically identical to the 13 Pro, but it gets a boost because of the Photonic Engine”, summarizes Holland.

In the ultra wide-angle, Palmer points out that the sensor is twice as large as the iPhone 13 Pro. De With bets that this sensor, combined with a more sensitive ISO, can make this camera a good option for high quality images. Apple itself, in a generic way, advertised that it can result in “three times better images”.

Frontal camera

Dynamic Island on top of the iPhone 14 Pro Image: Playback/Apple

In the new iPhone 14, there were big changes regarding the front of the device. The classic rectangular notch gave way to “Dynamic Island”, a combination of software and hardware on top, concentrating all notifications and background activities. But what does this mean for the camera?

Despite being scaled down to fit the “dynamic island”, it is also superior to its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max counterparts. For the first time, the front camera will have variable and auto focus. Also, increasing your aperture should result in greater depth of field and more light coming in.

“These are the best front camera selfies I’ve ever seen,” says Palmer about the test he conducted with the iPhone Pro 14. He points out that they improve even in low-light environments, as the Photonic Engine also works on the front camera.

“Previous iPhones made selfies that looked dull. The 14 Pro’s front camera has better definition and a lighter touch in the way it handles skin tones,” summarizes Holland.