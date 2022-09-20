What does a sedentary lifestyle do to the body? – Wake up City

Photo: iStock

Who hasn’t wanted to spend all day in bed or on the couch during a rainy weekend? Or watching favorite series and movies, with a blanket, something to eat, and being able to lose track of time?

Of course, once in a while, a little “laziness” never hurt anyone. The problem is when it becomes frequent.

Although these activities seem very delicious and rewarding, if done often, they can harm the body and lead to various complications. A sedentary lifestyle is harmful to health, and studies prove that it is responsible for the emergence of several chronic diseases, in addition to being the cause of premature death in some more delicate situations.

What is sedentary lifestyle?

The definition of sedentary lifestyle can be explained as a lifestyle in which the individual spends most of their time in a sitting or lying position, whether for leisure or work. Staying for long hours in these positions decreases the body’s energy expenditure.

According to research by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), in 2021, around 7.3 million Brazilians worked remotely, which accounts for about 9.1% of the employed population. During the pandemic, cases of sedentary lifestyle increased, due to the fact that people commuting to work and the extended journey were eliminated, due to lack of regulation.

What are the harms of a sedentary lifestyle?

The lack of exercise and physical activity, whether outdoors or indoors, generally affects all systems of the body, some with greater damage than others.

Among the main problems caused by a sedentary lifestyle are orthopedic and posture damage. Sitting or lying down in positions that are not ergonomic for many hours damages the health of the spine and joints, which can lead to hernias, arthritis, reduced muscle mass and reduced mobility.

With lower energy expenditure, weight gain is also accentuated, especially body fat, which causes hypertension, arrhythmia, increased cholesterol and other heart problems.

In addition, sitting for a long time impairs blood circulation, especially in the legs, which can lead to an increase in varicose veins, loss of circulation and thrombosis.

How to avoid the problems related to sedentary lifestyle?

To avoid a sedentary lifestyle, the procedure is simple: move and exercise. According to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), a minimum time of 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week is necessary to avoid the symptoms of a sedentary lifestyle.

The first step is to consult with a specialized doctor to make an assessment of the general condition of health and limitation, depending on age, weight and existing diseases. Starting with light exercise, such as short runs, walking, cycling and swimming, is a good recommendation to gradually get the body used to the new lifestyle.

It is worth remembering that exercises should be done with suitable equipment, such as men’s Nike shoes for running or hiking and adjusted bikes to avoid injuries from improperly directed equipment during exercises.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram