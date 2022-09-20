What if the Fed raises rates by 1 percentage point? By Investing.com



by Laura Sanches

Investing.com – European markets started the week in the red, a week in which central banks attract all the attention.

“All of them being relevant, the one that will most attract the attention of investors and condition the behavior of Western financial markets: currencies, fixed income and variable income, will be that of the Federal Open Market Council of the US central bank, the FOMC, which starts tomorrow. and ends next Wednesday. In principle, futures anticipate with a 76% probability that the (Fed) will increase its benchmark by 75 basis points at this meeting, although in recent days it has been speculated that it could increase by 1 percentage point given the bearish resistance that US inflation is to show, namely its core, which is what most worries FOMC members”, they explain at Link Securities.

“Furthermore, the market expects the Fed to raise its benchmark rates again by 75 basis points in November,” they added.

Regardless of what the Fed decides to do, the most relevant will be:

The new macroeconomic chart released by the US central bank, a chart in which economic growth is expected to slow down and your inflation expectations to rise.

The release of the dot chart on which FOMC members plot their medium-term expectations for benchmark interest rates.

At Bankinter they agree: “We are facing another tough approach from the Fed: dot diagram for the positioning of directors at higher levels (on June 11 of 18 they put the maximum between 3.50/4.00% and now they will move to 4.50% or 5.00%, for example) and macro estimates with rising inflation and falling GDP, most likely… 3.25%”.

“Until now, investors have expected the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rates to 4% and keep them at that level for a period of time, until they see inflation come down and move towards the 2% target. However, the behavior of inflation in August and the strength that the US labor market continues to show have caused these expectations to be revised upwards, with many analysts and investors now expecting the Fed to raise its rates to 4.5%. or, even above that level,” they warn on Link Securities.

“In the current context, our market view remains cautious in an environment of high uncertainty and an increasingly weak macroeconomic environment”, they highlight in Renta 4.

“We continue in a scenario of high inflation without seeing a peak in the coming months, especially in Europe, where the additional risks derived from the gas crisis make a ceiling difficult. In this sense, we believe that an inflation ceiling that manages to change the bias of monetary policies, resulting in less pressure on the cycle and on earnings, will be the key to a consistent change of direction in the equity markets”, conclude these analysts.