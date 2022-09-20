What is the Value of Making Investments

Does every investment portfolio have to have variable income? If yes, how much to put in the stock market? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that if you are a beginner investor and want to invest in the stock market, do it “slowly”, until you can “sleep peacefully”. She talks about balancing the portfolio.

Read the financial planner's analysis below and watch the August 25 program excerpt.

How much money to put in the stock market?

Vivian says that an investment portfolio does not necessarily have to have stocks. But if you want to start investing in equity, do it slowly, says Vivian.

“Start with 1%, wait a few months and then gradually increase that percentage. Build it slowly. That way you guarantee a balance of prices in your portfolio”, he says.

What to do if I am new to the stock market?

Vivian says that, before investing in variable income, you should, first, look at your investor profile, to discover your risk tolerance and still sleep peacefully.

“Emotional issues influence a lot. In general, our emotions are the most important component in our decision making, even in investments.”

