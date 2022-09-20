what it is, causes, treatment and prevention

Many people are unaware that some types of cancer can be related to certain professions. This is the case for bladder cancer. Smoking ranks first among the risk factors for the disease, but there are about 30 work activities that increase the chance of having this tumor. What these practices have in common is that they expose workers to industrial and organic chemical agents every day.

Although the causes of this disease have not yet been fully clarified, it is known that it is more frequent among people over the age of 60 and, in Brazil, it is estimated that, in the period between 2020 and 2022, it will affect 7,500 men and 3,050 women a year.

In addition, this cancer is considered the 7th most frequent in the male population, and the 14th among women. The data are from Inca (National Cancer Institute).

Most of these cases could be prevented with preventive measures such as quitting smoking and using PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), but doctors clarify that when the tumor is diagnosed in its early stages, it is curable.

The main therapeutic strategy is surgery. In more advanced cases, this intervention may be associated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Understand what bladder cancer is

The disease results from the disordered multiplication and growth of cells. When this happens in the bladder, the disease is defined as bladder cancer.

There are several types of tumor in this region, but the most common is urothelial carcinoma, which represents 90% of cases. It has this name because it manifests itself from the urothelial cells, that is, the tissues that cover the membranes of this region.

Why does it happen?

So far, the cause of bladder cancer has not been fully clarified, but scientists have already identified some factors that increase the chances of it appearing. Check it out below:

Genetics and/or family inheritance

smoking

Professional exposure to industrial and organic chemical agents

Use of certain medications (pioglitazone, drug indicated for diabetics, for example)

Herbal medicines such as those from the Aristolochia family

arsenic

Low fluid intake

Irritations (bladder stones) or chronic (untreated) organ infections

Local tumor history

Radiotherapy exposure in the pelvic region

some chemotherapy

Related professional activities

There are 28 professions, but the main ones are those that expose workers to the use of chemical components such as aromatic amines, an example of which is aniline (benzeneamine or phenylamine), widely used in the textile area for dyeing.

Other examples of associated activities are those dedicated to the production of rubber, leather, ink and printing, shoes, furniture and even hairdressing (probably due to high exposure to hair dyes) and truck drivers, who are more susceptible to smoke from the diesel.

According to the American Cancer Society, the combination of smoking and any of these professions further increases the risk for the disease.

How to recognize the symptoms?

The main symptom of bladder cancer is the presence of blood in the urine, which is defined by doctors as hematuria. When visible to the naked eye, the manifestation is called macroscopic hematuria, which signals more severe cases. Bleeding may also be invisible to the naked eye (microscopic hematuria).

Doctor Matheus de Aquino Moreira Guimarães, a clinical oncologist, explains that although visible bleeding is frightening, it does not necessarily mean an advanced condition — that is, the presence of metastasis.

“Actually, it is associated with an early sign of the tumor, which is the most common. The danger is that this bleeding can be intermittent, that is, it appears and disappears spontaneously and the person lets it go. this behavior that can worsen the situation even more”, adds the specialist.

Know the other possible manifestations:

Urinary urgency

Increased urinary frequency

burning when urinating

Backache

infections

Fatigue

Weight loss

Presence of mass in the pelvic region

Who needs to watch out?

This type of cancer is more common among men, and the risk of it manifesting itself increases with advancing age. For this reason, the disease is more common among people aged over 55-60 years.

In addition, according to international studies, the tumor affects more white individuals than Afro-descendants, and there are also more cases in developing countries. In places where the disease is also caused by schistosomiasis, the number of cases is twice as high when compared to developed regions.

When is the time to seek medical help?

As there is no preventive test to detect bladder cancer, the presence of blood in the urine is considered the warning sign that indicates the need to undergo a medical evaluation, especially if you are elderly and are (or were) a smoker.

According to doctor Rafael Ribeiro Meduna, a urologist at Hospital AC Camargo Center, these symptoms are the same as those of other diseases, such as urinary tract infection, kidney stones, overactive bladder and prostate enlargement.

“Exactly because it covers so many possibilities, this bleeding should never be overlooked. That is why it is important to seek specialized help so that it is possible to investigate the real cause of the symptom and establish its treatment”, advises Meduna.

The physician trained to perform this assessment is the urologist, but the general practitioner may also examine you and, eventually, make the referral to the specialist.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the consultation, the doctor must survey your complaint, your family and health history, in addition to the physical examination.

The specialist will also order urine and imaging tests, such as ultrasound, tomography or magnetic resonance imaging, and may also order a test called a cystoscopy and biopsy.

Cystoscopy, which allows visualization of the urinary region, is considered the gold standard test for the initiation of treatment for bladder cancer. This is because all cancerous lesions require an analysis of their tissues, which is done through biopsy and histological evaluation.

Sometimes, during this procedure, the doctor may perform endoscopic resection of the lesion, that is, the removal of the tumor.

How is the treatment done?

It will vary, depending on certain conditions such as whether or not the lesion has invaded the muscular layer of the organ, in addition to the general health conditions of the patient, as well as his age.

See what therapeutic options are available, according to the possible tables presented:

Tumor that affects only the superficial part of the bladder, that is, the layer most in contact with urine (stage I) – the indicated treatment is endoscopic resection. This is the first option, and it may even be definitive. In some cases, after surgical treatment, specific drugs may be associated to reduce the recurrence and progression of the tumor (immunotherapy). These drugs are placed into the bladder through a small tube.

Tumor with deep invasion of the muscular layer (stage II) – the indication is surgery for complete removal of the bladder (cystectomy), which is considered large. For some patients, neoadjuvant chemotherapy may be suggested, that is, before surgery, with the aim of improving surgical results and preventing the tumor from reappearing.

Tumor that affects the outermost part of the bladder (stage III) – it still has surgical indication (with curative possibility), in addition to chemotherapy, which may also be neoadjuvant.

Tumor that has spread to a distant organ (stage IV) – the surgery is not curative, but palliative (improvement of symptoms or control of complications), and aims to reduce the patient’s suffering. In these cases, the main treatment is chemotherapy.

“The most common staging is stage I, in which it is possible to perform an endoscopic treatment, which is not very invasive. But it is important to clarify to the patient that this type of tumor can come back, which happens with some frequency. [40% em 2 anos]. Hence the importance of constant monitoring of the patient, usually through cystoscopy”, explains urologist Daniel Câmara Alves de Medeiros.

What are the chances of cure?

This will depend on several factors such as the stage of the disease, the type of cancer and also whether it is localized or has already spread to other areas of the body, in addition to the age and general health conditions of the patient.

Important to know that bladder cancers in their early stages can often be cured.

When the tumor is superficial, the cure will also depend on the number of lesions, their size, as well as if it is a recurrence, that is, if it had already been treated and reappeared.

What are the possible complications?

Problems resulting from the surgical treatment are typical of any intervention, but also bleeding, urinary infections and pain when urinating.

Can it be prevented?

Some factors related to bladder cancer cannot be controlled such as age, gender, race and family history. However, some measures can be taken to avoid situations related to increased risk for its manifestation. Check out:

Avoid smoking

Limit exposure to chemical agents at work by using PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Stay hydrated (drink 1 to 2 liters of water a day)

Eat a healthy diet, including plenty of fruits and vegetables

Sources: Daniel Câmara Alves de Medeirosurologist responsible for the Uro-oncology Outpatient Clinic at Huol-UFRN (Hospital Universitário Onofre Lopes, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), linked to the Ebserh network (Empresa Brasileira de Serviços Hospitalares); Matheus de Aquino Moreira Guimaraes, clinical oncologist at the HC-FMRP (Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto) at USP (University of São Paulo), master and doctoral candidate in clinical oncology at the same institution; and Rafael Ribeiro Medunaurologist at Hospital AC Camargo Center. Medical review: Rafael Ribeiro Meduna.

