What It Is, Health Hazards, and 7 Things That Raise the Rate

It is common to hear about the importance of controlling cholesterol levels for health, but little is said about how it is produced in our body. With this, the understanding of the reasons that make the balance of the substance fundamental is impaired.

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is essential for the body to function. About 70% of it is manufactured in the body itself, by the liver. The other 30% is absorbed from foods such as milk and dairy products, meat, eggs and other sources of animal fats.

It is a fundamental part of the structure of cell membranes, the composition of myelin (a structure that facilitates communication between neurons) and hormones, and is essential for the manufacture of bile acids and vitamin D.

Despite the numerous functions, cholesterol is related to cardiovascular diseases, when in excess in our body.

Below, learn about 7 attitudes that compromise cholesterol rates:

Consuming foods high in refined fat and sugar; Eating ultra-processed foods; yo-yo diets; High sugar intake; Sedentary lifestyle; Smoke; Exposure to high levels of stress.

Image: iStock

good and bad cholesterol

The “good” cholesterol is HDL. It works by circulating in the bloodstream, capturing part of the excess cholesterol in the blood and transporting it to the liver. In the liver, it is converted into bile.

The “bad” is LDL, which transports cholesterol and some triglycerides through the blood, to store them and use them in biosynthesis. Because of its function, LDL facilitates the accumulation of fat in blood vessels, which can lead to the formation of plaques.

When should I take exams?

Image: iStock

The blood count is an exam carried out through the blood and is part of the so-called periodic exams and is essential to check the levels of cholesterol, blood glucose, triglycerides and other changes in the body.

The frequency to perform the blood test will depend on the age, diseases and other conditions that each person presents. It is the doctor who accompanies the patient who makes this assessment and requests it when indicated.

For example, the lipid profile, which detects whether there is an increase in cholesterol and other fats in the blood, may be ordered after 10 years of age. However, if there is a family history of high cholesterol in the family, or premature cardiovascular disease (aged 55 years or younger for men and 65 years or younger for women), the doctor may order from 1 year of age, according to each case.

In adults, the lipid profile can be requested by the doctor in routine exams, in order to detect early if there is dyslipidemia (alteration of fats in the blood), and to institute the appropriate treatment as soon as possible.

Satisfactory cholesterol levels

Total cholesterol: less than 190 mg /dl

less than 190 /dl HDL Cholesterol: greater than 40 mg /dl

greater than 40 /dl LDL cholesterol: less than 130 mg/dl in people with low cardiovascular risk; less than 100 mg/dl in people with intermediate cardiovascular risk; less than 70 mg/dl in people at high risk and less than 50 mg/dl in people at very high cardiovascular risk

less than 130 mg/dl in people with low cardiovascular risk; less than 100 mg/dl in people with intermediate cardiovascular risk; less than 70 mg/dl in people at high risk and less than 50 mg/dl in people at very high cardiovascular risk Non-HDL Cholesterol: less than 160 in people with low cardiovascular risk; less than 130 in people with intermediate risk; less than 100 in people at high risk; 80 mg/dl in people at very high risk

Cardiovascular disease

Image: iStock

High cholesterol is unanimously recognized as an important risk factor in the development of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

It becomes an important risk as, unlike factors that we call non-modifiable (age, genetics), high cholesterol is what we call a modifiable factor, that is, its levels can be reduced with some measures. , such as food and medication, among other measures.

Experts warn that balance is needed. Lifestyle changes such as adopting a healthy diet, being more physically active, stress management, good sleep quality, smoking cessation and moderation in drinking alcoholic are potential strategies to control cholesterol levels, maintain cardiovascular health and improve quality of life.

Sources: Carlos Scherrcardiologist and director general of the INC (National Institute of Cardiology); Diva Peçanhanutritionist at the Child and Adolescent Cardiology Service at INC (National Institute of Cardiology); Andreza Penafortenutritionist, nutrition professor at Unifor (University of Fortaleza); Laura Mendonçacardiogeriatrician at the Eduardo Campos da Pessoa Idosa State Hospital in Recife; Fernanda Ferraz, a nutritionist at Laboratório Dasa; and Rosita Fontesendocrinologist at the Sérgio Franco, Lâmina and Bronstein laboratories.