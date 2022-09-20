WhatsApp will stop working on 38 Android phones; check the list

WhatsApp often releases several updates to improve the app or introduce new tools to the messenger, however, users who have older cell phones may end up losing access to the app as a result.

With the changes, WhatsApp ends up being incompatible with these devices that no longer receive updates from Android itself. As of September 30, around 38 cell phones will no longer receive support from the Meta messaging app.

Unfortunately, if your phone is on the list, you will have to switch devices if you want to continue using WhatsApp. Check out the complete list:

LG

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

Other models:

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.

Among the many new features that WhatsApp has been receiving in recent days, one of the most beloved is the possibility to revert deleted messages. Click here to better understand how the tool works.

