When will the gas voucher be paid AGAIN? Check the calendar with payment dates

Recently, the beneficiaries of the gas voucher were taken by surprise with an important update: the official suspension of payments in September. That’s right: government aid will not be paid in the current month. Therefore, the public wants to know: does the gas voucher already have a new calendar? When will payments be deposited?

In August, around 5.6 million people received the gas voucher. Just like the Auxílio Brasil – which changed its value from R$ 400 to R$ 600 – the benefit also had an adjustment in recent months. However, as it relates to the Social Benefits PEC, the new amount should only be in effect until the end of the year. See below for everything you need to know about upcoming payments.

Who can receive aid payments? What is the value of the installments?

Before we talk about the new gas voucher calendar, it is important to remember the criteria that Brazilians need to meet in order to receive payments. Along with the August payments, the new benefit installments will have the total value of the national average price of a 13-kilogram gas cylinder (LPG).

In other words, the gas voucher will be from R$110 to R$120. As of January 2023, the benefit must return to the initial value of 50% of the price of the gas cylinder. See below who can receive payments:

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) that have a monthly income per person equal to or less than half a minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families that have among their members (residents in the same household) beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) who do not have the means to support themselves;

According to the legislation, the benefit is granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

Why was the gas voucher calendar interrupted in September?

The interruption of gas voucher payments in September 2022 is actually due to the program’s own rules. Unlike Auxílio Brasil, the gas voucher is a bimonthly benefit. In other words, payments happen every two months. Therefore, as the most recent installment was paid in September, the new withdrawals are scheduled to take place in October and December.

Gas Ticket Calendar – Updated with October payments

The gas voucher payments return in October 2022. The transfers take place together with the payments of the Auxílio Brasil installments. Both withdrawals are divided according to the last digit of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS). Check below the complete gas voucher payment schedule, according to information from Caixa Econômica Federal.