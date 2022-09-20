Who Ceará fans vote for president and governor

The Ipespe survey in Ceará brought a cross between voting intentions and the football club for which voters in the state support. The numbers show how voters from Ceará, Fortaleza and Ferroviário vote for President of the Republic and Governor of Ceará. Ipespe also presents data on the supporters of clubs in other states with expressive supporters among people from Ceará. The data refer exclusively to Ceará voters aged 16 or over. Check the numbers:

Ceará

president

Squid (EN): 48%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 27%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 16%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 4%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 3%

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 34%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 27%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 25%

Chico Malta (PCB): 3%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 6%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 4%

Strength

president

Squid (EN): 54%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 23%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 18%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 2%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 1%

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 32%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 26%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 24%

Chico Malta (PCB): 3%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

None / blank / null: 10%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 4%

rail

president

Squid (EN): 78%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 22%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 0

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 0

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 0

Governor

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 44%

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 22%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 22%

Chico Malta (PCB): 0

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 11%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 0

Flamengo

president

Squid (EN): 50%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 25%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 17%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 3%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 4%

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 38%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 23%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 22%

Chico Malta (PCB): 1%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

None / blank / null: 9%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 6%

Corinthians

president

Lula (PT): 59%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 24%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 7%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 2%

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 48%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 22%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 20%

Chico Malta (PCB): 0

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 2%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 9%

palm trees

president

Squid (EN): 67%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 14%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 7%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5%

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 33%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 24%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 14%

Chico Malta (PCB): 0

Zé Batista (PSTU): 2%

None / blank / null: 21%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5%

Sao Paulo

president

Squid (EN): 36%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 27%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 21%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 3%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 6%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 3%

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 48%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 21%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 18%

Chico Malta (PCB): 0

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 9

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5%

Vasco

president

Squid (EN): 57%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 23%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 13%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 7%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

Vera (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 0

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 0

Governor

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 40%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 27%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 17%

Chico Malta (PCB): 0

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0

None / blank / null: 13%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 3%

The research was contracted by O POVO and carried out between September 9 and 11. A thousand voters were heard via telephone, through the Cati Ipespe system. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%. The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under number CE-06344/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-04596/2022.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags