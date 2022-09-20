Who is Cidinha Campos, a historical pedestrian who prefers Lula to Ciro

Maria Aparecida Campos Straus, known as Cidinha Campos, declared her vote for Lula in this year’s elections even though she has been with the PDT for 40 years. Journalist, broadcaster and Brazilian politician, she has been a member of the acronym since 1982 and declared her vote for PT, who is a rival of her party’s candidate.

The pedestrian was a federal and state deputy for the party and also worked at the State Department of Consumer Protection and Defense of Rio de Janeiro, at the invitation of Governor Sergio Cabral, in 2013. After leaving the post, she was reelected again in 2014, with 75,492 wishes.

The following year, she returned to the post in the secretariat, during the government of Pezão, where she stayed until 2016. Cidinha also ran as deputy mayor in the municipal election of Rio in 2016 and the federal deputy in the 2018 elections, but she was not reelected. .

In addition to political life, the pedetista acted in a series of television and radio programs. On screen, she was the presenter of “Programa Pullman Junior”, “Astros dos Discos”, “Grande Gincana Kibon”, “Dia D”, “Cidinha 70” and “Cidinha Livre”.

Cidinha was also a reporter for Hebe in 1967 and for Fantástico between 1973 and 1974.

At Rádio, she worked on several stations, such as Rádio Tupi (1949-1955), Jovem Pan (1965-1966), Bandeirantes (1993 and 2010-2012), Super Rádio Tupi (1978-1991, 1997-1999 and after 2020), Manchete (1991-1997 and 2002) and in Haroldo de Andrade (2005-2007).

After the defeat at the polls in 2018, he returned to Super Rádio Tupi, where he runs the program “Cidinha Livre”. It was in this program that he declared his vote for Lula. For her, “you can no longer talk about candidates as if there is a real competition”.

“The candidates are: Bolsonaro and Lula. I really appreciate my party, I’ve been with PDT for over 40 years. I like my party, but above all my country. I can’t let anything happen that puts this man back [Bolsonaro] at the place. Therefore, I will now declare my vote for president: I will vote for Lula”, he stated during the program. See the video:

“I have been in the PDT for over 40 years and my party is not bigger than my country. I will vote for Lula” Cidinha Campos pic.twitter.com/RAwpUcnoOT — Rosangela (@Ro_anna) September 19, 2022

