Who is the veteran actor chosen to replace José Dumont in a Globo soap opera after being arrested for pedophilia

The actor was cast in the place of José Dumont and will start recording the scenes as early as next Saturday.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The arrest of José Dumont caused a tremendous problem for Globo. The actor, who was fired after being arrested last week, had already recorded about 20 episodes of the soap opera Todas as Flores. Now, the broadcaster is racing against time to redo all the work and make it all round for the premiere, which takes place on October 17 on Globoplay. The report is from the TV news portal.

Jackson Antunes was cast to replace José Dumont and will start recording the scenes as early as next Saturday (24). The actor, by the way, was one of those considered for the role before Dumont was hired for the job. In João Emanuel Carneiro’s novel, Galo is an extremely mysterious man. In love with the villain Zoé (Regina Casé), the bandit is involved in human trafficking.

The direction closed with Antunes on the morning of this Monday (19), and the production is breaking its head to make a new recording logistics. There are extras and supporting cast to hire just to remake the scenes already shot. Regina Casé will also have double work, as she played a lot with the imprisoned artist.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.