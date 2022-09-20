Who is the veteran actor chosen to replace José Dumont in a Globo soap opera after being arrested for pedophilia

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 14 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Who is the veteran actor chosen to replace José Dumont in a Globo soap opera after being arrested for pedophilia 0 Views

The actor was cast in the place of José Dumont and will start recording the scenes as early as next Saturday.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Bolsonaro’s trip to London has repercussions in international newspapers

posted on 9/20/2022 10:06 am (credit: AFP) British press vehicles pointed to political use of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved