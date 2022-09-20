“Why don’t you show up for me?”

In “wetland“, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be the victim of a heart attack. The businessman, who has already started to show signs that his health is failing, will die in the final stretch of the serial adapted by Bruno Luperi. The rancher will even assume the post of old man from the river (Osmar Prado) as protector of the biome.

According to information revealed by the portal “NaTelinha”, the heiress of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) and the son of Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will be able to see the spirit of Madeleine’s ex-husband (Bruna Linzmeyer/Karine Teles). The farmer, however, will not appear to Phylum (Dira Paes).

In one scene, the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will see the children with the new mystical being from afar. However, the housewife will not be able to see the image of her beloved and will suffer the same “curse” as her partner in relation to the old Joventino (Irandhir Santos).

Also according to the communication vehicle, the ex-prostitute will be thoughtful. “Why is it that only these children see this Old Man from Rio? If he really is my Zé Leôncio, why doesn’t he show up for me?“, will lament the cook, if the remake follow the original version of the novel.