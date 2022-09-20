Why eating a banana every day can improve your health?

One of the most common foods in the Brazilian diet is, without a doubt, banana. A fruit with a tropical climate and produced throughout the country, it is a real health bomb. To demonstrate this, we have separated the main benefits that the habit of eating bananas can provide you.

See too: Natural ‘anabolic steroids’: 5 fruits that help you gain mass in training

Eating bananas may be healthier than you think

Eating bananas regularly can help a lot in your health. To show this, we separate some of the main benefits that this fruit is able to offer within the human body.

1 – Bananas are a great source of nutrients

According to experts, a medium raw banana contains only 110 calories and almost no amount of fat. It also provides 1 gram of protein28 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 450 mg of potassium, 9 mg of vitamin C, 27 mg of magnesium and other nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

2 – Improves digestion

Starch is described as food for the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the digestive tract (intestinal microbiota or intestinal flora).

These break down and ferment the starch as it passes into the large intestine, producing short-chain fatty acids, components that help maintain the health of colon cells, helping to prevent chronic diseases, including digestive disorders. Eating bananas helps improve your digestion.

On the other hand, this food is perfect for replacing components such as potassium that are lost through diarrhea or vomiting, and the starch it contains can help with intestinal healing.

3 – Eating bananas improves blood circulation

Bananas are good for the heart, Harvard University describes that because they are full of potassium, it is necessary for the heart to beat regularly and the muscles to contract.

The banana also contributes to the maintenance of a Cardiovascular system healthy. In addition, potassium can also offset the effects of excess sodium in the diet, which can help prevent hypertension.

Therefore, eating bananas can be a great option for the health of your cardiovascular system.