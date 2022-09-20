Why the national gas voucher is not being paid in September

Those who checked the information about their account in the official app of Auxílio Brasil have already noticed that for this month of September there is no forecast for the release of the national gas voucher. Last month, users of both benefits were able to receive amounts from both programs at the same time. In some cases, the level exceeded R$ 700 per family.

However, for this month of September, the accumulation will not be allowed because there is no forecast of payments for the national gas voucher now. The project has a bimonthly character, that is, the transfers always take place every two months. As a release was made in the last month of August, the next deposit is scheduled for October.

Throughout this year, the Government still intends to make two more payments of the national gas voucher. One of them will take place in October and the other in December. Auxílio Brasil is a monthly program. In this way, releases are planned for the months of September, October, November and December of this year 2022.

Initially, some congressmen even considered the possibility of turning the national gas voucher into a monthly program. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) even said that the proposal would be analyzed in plenary. However, they ended up dropping the proposal and did not indicate the change.

As of October, people who are on the payroll of both the national gas voucher and the Auxílio Brasil will have the opportunity to accumulate both balances. In this way, some may receive more than R$ 700, as happened last August of this year.

Queue

More than 10 million Brazilians who comply with all the rules for entering the national gas voucher have not yet been able to receive any part of the benefit. The data are from a survey carried out by the social assistance surveillance group of the Chamber of Assistance of the Northeast Consortium, based on data from Cadúnico.

To be entitled to the national gas voucher, a citizen must have a per capita income of up to half a minimum wage, that is, R$ 606. In addition, he must have an active and updated account in the Cadúnico system. People who are part of the Continuous Benefit Benefit (BPC) of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can also receive it.

The Federal Government explains that due to the “little space in the budget”, it was necessary to carry out a kind of bottleneck in the system. Today, the preference is to make payments only to people who are on Auxílio Brasil and who have lower per capita incomes.

Fall of the national gas valley

The values ​​of the national gas voucher usually vary according to the month of payment. As a general rule, the Federal Government is always obliged to pay the equivalent of at least half of the national average price of a 13kg gas cylinder, which amounts to an average of R$50.

Last July, the National Congress managed to approve the so-called PEC on Benefits. The document freed up more space in the budget and allowed the Government to increase this rule to the full value of the average price. Thus, the level rose to an average of R$ 110.

Be that as it may, the indication of the PEC points out that the turbocharged amounts will only be paid until the end of this year. Thus, from 2023 onwards, citizens could once again receive the average level of BRL 50 per family.