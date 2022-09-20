Why wasn’t Louis at Elizabeth II’s funeral with the brothers?

Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside brothers Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to take their eldest children to leave, but the most new was not present.

According to the international press, the British royal couple did not bring Louis as they were too young to witness the full-day solemn occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also opted not to take their young children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, who was named after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

In June, at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated the monarch’s 70th-year reign, the longest in history, Louis was present at the celebrations, which garnered comments about the youngest son’s expressions and antics.

In a post on the social network, Prince William and Kate commented on the little boy’s mood. “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people from across the country reunite with family, friends and loved ones was extremely special. Thank you to everyone who showed their gratitude to the Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the mall crowds to communities that host street parties across the country, we hope you have an unforgettable weekend. We all had an amazing time, especially Louis…”, they wrote.

Kate commented on how her children received the news of their great-grandmother’s death. While talking to children outside Windsor Castle on the 10th, the Princess of Wales said Louis told her: “At least grandma is with her great-grandpa now,” according to The Sunday Times royal editor Roya. Nikkhah.

On his 40-minute walk outside Windsor Castle that day, Prince William confessed to a well-wisher how the children have been coping with the Queen’s death. Elaine Gee, a teacher from Wokingham, spoke to him about the difficulty in explaining the monarch’s death to her primary school students.

“I told him how I work at a school and what a weird year celebrating the Jubilee has been and now everything has changed and we’re talking about it,” Gee told People. “He talked about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible,” she added.

Difficulty

Kate confessed to Australia’s Governor General David Hurley that her youngest son Louis, 4, has struggled to understand Queen Elizabeth’s death.

At a ceremony held for dignitaries from the Commonwealth, realms of the Commonwealth of Nations, ahead of the monarch’s funeral today, Kate said Louis has been asking questions about her great-grandmother.

For the Daily Mail, Hurley highlighted his conversation with the Princess of Wales. He said Kate commented on Louis constantly asking if the family’s summer visit to Balmoral Castle will still be as he remembers them.

“The youngest is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and stuff like that because she won’t be there?'” Hurley said.