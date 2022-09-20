With an eye on the 1st round, Lula receives support from 8 former presidential candidates

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday (19.Sep.2022) with 8 former candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, among allies and former adversaries. All declared support for PT, who is seeking a 3rd term in this year’s elections.

According to Lula, the meeting, held in São Paulo, symbolized “the will of the people who have to recover democracy” and “the reconstruction of Brazil”.

“What you are doing today is making a commitment. And it’s not a commitment to Lula. What they are doing is making a commitment that this country will go back to living democratically”said.

Participated:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol)

Luciana Genro (Psol)

Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship)

Marina Silva (Network)

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)

Fernando Haddad (PT)

Henrique Meirelles (Union Brazil)

João Goulart Filho (PCdoB)

Alckmin ran for president against Lula in 2006 and against Haddad in 2018, both times for the PSDB. At the beginning of the year, he migrated to the PSB and is now the deputy on the PT ticket. The alliance between the two is considered the main political movement of this year’s elections.

Former senator Cristovam Buarque also faced Lula in 2006, when he ran for the post for the PDT, shortly after having been Minister of Education in the Lula government. His stint at MEC ended in 2004, when he was fired over the phone. He was. His current party, Citizenship, in federation with PSDB, supports Simone Tebet’s (MDB) candidacy for the presidency this year.

Meirelles, Marina, Luciana, Boulos and João Goulart did not face the PT at the polls, but they have already had disagreements with him.

Haddad and Meirelles tried to reach the Planalto Palace in 2018. The former mayor of São Paulo ended up replacing Lula in the presidential race after the former president was prevented by the electoral justice from being a candidate. He was imprisoned in Curitiba (PR) at the time. Today Haddad is a candidate for the government of São Paulo for the PT.

Meirelles, who was president of the Central Bank during the 8 years of Lula’s government, contested that year’s election for the MDB. He ended up performing poorly, ranking 7th with 1.2% of valid votes.

Marina Silva ran for the presidency 3 times: in 2010 for the PV, in 2014 for the PSB and in 2018 for the Rede. In 2014, she took over the head of the plate after the death of Eduardo Campos (PSB), of whom she was deputy, during the campaign. In the 2nd round of that election, she declared support for Aécio Neves (PSDB), an opponent of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

One of the founders of Psol, Luciana Genro contested the 2014 presidential election, also against Dilma. Since she left the PT in 2003, she has been critical of the party.

Boulos, in turn, tried to reach the Palácio do Planalto in 2018. Although he competed against Haddad, he declared his support for him in the 2nd round and is currently one of the main interlocutors of this year’s Lula campaign.

João Goulart Filho was also a candidate in 2018, but ended up in last place, with 0.03% of the valid votes. He is the son of former president João Goulart, known as Jango, who was ousted from office by the military coup in 1964.

“The purpose of this table was to show the union of the different, to defeat the antagonists”, summarized former minister Aloízio Mercadante, coordinator of Lula’s government program, during the meeting. The phrase has been one of Alckmin’s mottos to explain why he got close to Lula to the point of being his candidate for vice president.

Mercadante also explained that former President Dilma Rousseff was not invited because she succeeded Lula. “Dilma never disputed with Lula, she was Lula’s successor. So it didn’t make sense.”said.

Defense of democracy

The PT also repeated that he wants to win the elections in the 1st round, on October 2nd. “So far I’ve only won elections in the 2nd round, but it’s not because I like it. I, again, am working to win the 1st shift. Every gesture of mine is aimed at showing society that I want to win in the 1st round”said.

Lula said that this year’s election is “atypical” because all the other candidates are “in a stronger fight” against him than against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election.

The former president also promised that he will recover public policies for the environment, for native peoples, for education and for culture. He once again defended that the creation of new ministries will not necessarily represent more expenses for the Union.

“It has a set of ministries, such as Human Rights, Women’s, Racial Equality, that spend very little and have extraordinary political results in the organization of society”said.

For the PT, the criticism of a high number of folders was given by those who wanted to create a “parallel regulation to the ministries, which were the agencies”. To him, they could cost even more.

“The agencies were created, and I participated a little bit in that at the end, so that the business community would take care of the government. Because the nomination goes through the Senate and everyone who has already nominated knows how difficult it is to pass the Senate if you don’t have interests that are not (sic) ours”said.