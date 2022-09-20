With THESE tips, your chances of winning at Mega-Sena can increase A LOT

Winning the Mega-Sena is certainly the dream of 10 out of 10 Brazilians. After all, who doesn’t want to become a millionaire and never have to worry about bills or even stop working?

Living on income is almost impossible in Brazil or anywhere in the world. This is a luxury that is only possible if you win at Mega-Sena. Helping people, traveling, having fun and being happy are some of the benefits that winning the lottery provides.

So, if you want to fulfill that wish, we’ve separated some valuable tips to win at Mega-Sena. They don’t guarantee you’ll win the prize, but your chances will definitely increase a lot. Check out!

Tips to increase your chances of winning the Mega-Sena

9 or 0 reduce chances of winning the Mega-Sena

Numbers that end in 9 or 0 rarely come out in the draws. Therefore, avoid choosing digits with this sequence, such as 9, 19, 29 or 10, 20, 30, for example.

See too: What is the maximum population that Earth can reach? What happens if I reach THIS number?

Sequences are not positive

Numbers in sequence also reduce your chances of winning the Mega-Sena. So, when choosing the numbers, avoid some like 3, 4 and 5, for example.

Do not choose these numbers to win the Mega-Sena

Analyzing the Mega-Sena draw history, the numbers 01, 02, 03, 11, 22, 44, 55, 48 and 57 are rarely drawn. So, avoid them when marking your tens.

quadrants

When marking the numbers, distribute the card in four quadrants, with at least one number marked in each.

Vertical

Numbers that are on the same vertical line should be avoided. This combination is very rare to happen.

The more dozens, the greater the chances of winning the Mega-Sena

Bolões can be a good way out for you to do well in Mega-Sena. Many of them play games with up to 12 tens. On the other hand, the prize is shared with more people, that is, if you win, know that the value is divided and therefore smaller.

More dozens, less cards

If you want to increase your chances of winning the Mega-Sena, choose to play the card with more than six numbers instead of making several cards with half a dozen digits. That’s because, the more tens bet, the greater the chances of getting the chosen numbers.

even and odd

Avoid playing only even or odd numbers. Try to keep this scale balanced. After all, 81% of Mega-Sena draws usually have these variations.

One more drink

If you are one of those people who often play Mega-Sena, a valuable tip is to repeat the numbers. This significantly increases the amount of chances to win.

See too: Job interview with Elon Musk always has the same question: could you answer it?