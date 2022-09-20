With Vítor Pereira uncertain, Corinthians sees obstacle in Vojvoda; Sampaoli emerges as a possibility

waiting for definition whether or not Vítor Pereira stays in the Corinthiansthe management of the alvinegro club internally discusses some possibilities for the next season, and coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, is one of the most pleasing.

However, the understanding of the Corinthian leadership is that the Argentine has an advanced contract renewal with Leão do Pici and it would be difficult to hire him.

Santos also has the professional on their radar, as has been looking for a coach since leaving Liscaon the 12th of September.

The Corinthian priority continues to maintain the Portuguese, which he made clear at the press conference after qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, last week, that will advance the answers as to your future. But, in the meantime, Timão’s board continues to monitor the market so as not to waste time in case the Portuguese leaves.

As well as the strategy of convincing Vítor Pereira to renew his contract with Corinthians, the club’s plan A in the event of the Lusitanian’s departure will also need a ‘good talk’ from President Duílio and his strongmen, because it is Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team.

Corinthian idol, ‘professor Adenor’ has already made it clear that he will not be in the Canarinha team after the Qatar World Cup, which will be played between November and December this year. The professional did not rule out working next year, but made it clear that he intends to take a sabbatical and that this plan would only change in the case of a project outside Brazil.

However, the sentimental part, since Tite was the coach of the 2012 Libertadores and Mundial titles, in addition to the 2015 Brasileirão and other important achievements, in addition to the strong connection that the coach has with influential people from the Corinthians board, such as the director Roberto de Andrade, football manager Alessandro Nunes, who was Corinthians captain in the first two aforementioned conquests, and even president Duílio, who formed the Corinthians board in the coach’s victorious passages, is the trump that will be used to convince Adenor Leonardo Bachi ‘coming home’.

SAMPAOLI’S NAME IN THE CLUB

Another possibility to command Timão in 2023 is Jorge Sampaoli. Without a club after leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille, the Argentine is in Brazil and wants to return to command a Brazilian team.

His name was taken by intermediaries to Corinthians. However, the references to the coach’s relationship problems worry some people of great importance in Corinthians football, who ‘turn up their noses’ for the arrival of Sampaoli.