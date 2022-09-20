Woody Allen speaks out and denies retirement announcement

[Atualização] After the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported the retirement of Woody Allen, the 86-year-old filmmaker released a statement reporting an error in disclosure. Follows the official statement, released hours after the original publication [via THR]:

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another book. He said he was considering not making more movies because movies that go straight to streaming platforms aren’t as fun for him as a huge admirer of the cinematic experience. , he has no intentions of retirement and is excited to be in Paris filming his 50th film.”

Below is Allen’s official statement, reported by Variety:

“My idea, in principle, is not to make movies anymore, to concentrate on writing. I have some short stories and, well, I’m starting to think about a soap opera.“, commented Allen.

The director is shooting his latest film at the moment in Paris. In more recent years, Allen has focused his production entirely on Europe, after losing support in the US due to the reiteration of the abuse accusation leveled against him by his ex-stepdaughter. Dylan Farrow.

She accuses Allen, who was her mother’s boyfriend Mia Farrowof sexual abuse since the 1990s. The director denies the allegation and has never been formally convicted of it, although a judge has denied his lawsuit for Dylan’s custody and characterized his behavior with his stepdaughter as “disgustingly inappropriate“.

In 2013, Dylan again spoke publicly about his accusation, and in 2021 HBO explored the case in the docuseries. Allen v. farrow. Since then, the filmmaker has had to look for alternative financing for his feature films, which have also found it difficult to be released in the US.

Allen is the owner of 4 Oscars, including best direction and screenplay for Neurotic Groom, Nervous Bride (1977) and best screenplay by Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and Midnight in Paris (2011). His most recent feature was The Festival of Lovereleased last year.

