World Cup judge error in Fla-Flu’s summary affects the Brasileirão’s artillery

Referee who frequently referees games in Brazil and on the continent will represent Brazilian refereeing in Qatar in November. – (credit: PABLO PORCIUNCULA)

One of the Brazilian referees selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Raphael Claus messed up this weekend’s round of the Brazilian Championship. As if the confusion that was seen in Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Flamengo at Maracanã was not enough, he made an unusual mistake in the final summary of the game published by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Although the second tricolor goal was scored by midfielder Nathan after a header in the small area after a cross by Matheus Martinelli, in the 31st minute of the second half, the official game document describes the goal scored by striker Germán Cano.

The Argentine player appeared close to the real owner of the goal at the time of the cross, despite not going up with the midfielder at the time of the header. The failure has a direct impact on the race for the top scorer in the championship: with the goal made official, Cano surpasses Pedro Raul, from Goiás, with 16 goals. The emerald athlete collects 15.

Claus will integrate the body of Brazilian referees at the Qatar-2022 World Cup. The paulista and the goiano Wilton Pereira Sampaio will mediate games of the World Cup representing the green-yellow whistle.

*Intern under the supervision of Marcos Paulo Lima