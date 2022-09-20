Xbox: 9 exclusives out in 2023 according to original plans, reveals Jeff Grubb

Xbox was aiming for the debut of nine exclusives over the course of 2023, or at least those were Microsoft’s original plans: this was revealed by journalist Jeff Grubb, always well informed about what’s going on behind the scenes.

As you may recall, Phil Spencer has promised a solid lineup for Xbox starting in 2023, but of course not every title originally slated for next year will actually be ready for launch.

Grubb’s list includes:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Perfect Dark

fable

contraband

avowed

everwild

A new game from InXile Entertainment

A new game from Compulsion Games

A new game from The Coalition (not Gears 6)

Source: https://t.co/HpgdJmmKe2#Xbox pic.twitter.com/VCQH2cX4YO — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 19, 2022

The reporter assumes Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and ongoing projects on InXile, Compulsion and The Coalition could debut next year, while for Everwild we’ll certainly have to wait longer.