Xbox exclusive Call of Duty could benefit Battlefield, says EA

Electronic Arts is carrying out an operation to expand the Battlefield series and get it back in the good graces of gamers, taking full custody of the series from DICE and handing over creative leadership to Vince Zampella, who after his successes at Respawn has the mission to bring success back to Battlefield.

According to Andrew Wilson, it’s more imperative than ever to get Battlefield back on track as Call of Duty’s Xbox exclusivity represents a sea of ​​opportunity.

In a presentation with investors, Wilson agreed that the last two DICE games have failed, but he knows the Battlefield name has strength and is able to resist. If they can get a good team to work on the series and chart its future, they know it will reawaken enthusiasm among players.

As he says, the creative team responsible for Battlefield is very good and talented, able to do what you want and unleash your ambition for the first-person action genre. In addition, he feels that unexpected opportunities are about to arise with all the confusion surrounding Call of Duty.

“And in a world where there are questions about the future of Call of Duty and what platforms it might or might not be on, to be platform-agnostic and full cross-play in Battlefield, I think it’s a tremendous opportunity.”

EA has yet to reveal the next Battlefield, but has confirmed that a new studio is working on a cinematic experience in the Battlefield universe.

