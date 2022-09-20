“You smell it and then…”; Chulapa takes too much ‘danone’ and mockery of Abel arrives at Palmeiras this 2nd

For the match against Atlético-MG, in the Brazilian Championship, the palm trees will have to go to Belo Horizonte without Abel Ferreira. The Portuguese was sent off in the 1-0 victory against Santos and will have to serve an automatic suspension exactly at Mineirão. In the post-game press conference, the coach harshly criticized the refereeing and recalled mistakes in the elimination to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil.

On that occasion, referee Leandro Vuaden did not signal offside in the bid that led to Calleri’s goal, which would lead the dispute to penalties. The profile of “TNT Sports” reproduced Abel’s statements and took Aloísio Chulapaformer São Paulo striker, to provoke the Portuguese in the comments of the social network.

“Wow, you cry a lot**! Every game you say: ‘It’s all against us!’ If you want, I’ll lend you three World Cup cups. You smell it and then give it back to see if you stop crying. Respect Brazilian football, the Brazilian press, the Brazilian fans. I respect you, but you will never reach the feet of the Brazilian coaches (…) With all humility, congratulations on the Brazilian title, without the World Cup”provoked Chulapa.

Interestingly, after eliminating Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo didn’t get past Flamengo in the semifinals and follows its ordeal of never having won the Copa do Brasil. In the Brazilian Championship, he is playing at the bottom of the table and plays his chips even in the decision of the Copa Sudamericana against Independiente Del Valle, in October.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, remains the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, now with 57 points and nine ahead of Fluminense, the new runner-up. Abel Ferreira’s team will still face São Paulo in the competition – on October 15, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 32nd round.