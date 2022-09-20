Zaquieu sneaks into Zé Leôncio’s room, tries to steal the farmer’s precious object and is caught in the act.

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will do anything to prove his love for Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). In the next chapters of the plot, he will decide to invade Zé Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) room, at the request of his “friend”, to steal the zagaia that belonged to the ‘old man’ Joventino (Irandhir Santos). However, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will catch Mariana’s ex-butler messing with the boss’s things and throw him out of the room.

Alcides will seek revenge on Tenório (Murilo Benício) after being deflowered by the land grabber. It turns out that the “cramullhão” had told him that revenge could only happen with a bladed weapon, that is, without a revolver. In this, he will decide to steal a zagaia (a kind of spear) hidden in Zé Leôncio’s room. The object, it is worth noting, has a very high sentimental value for the farmer.

On that occasion, Alcides will ask Zaquieu to do it in his place. Silvero Pereira’s character will find the request of Maria Bruaca’s man (Isabel Teixeira) strange and will question him. “Are you going to go hunting jaguars, Alcides?“, he will ask. “That’s more or less, but I need that zagaia“, will reply the pawn.

SEE TOO! Find out if Alcides and Zaquieu will have a romantic relationship by the end of the novel Pantanal

In love with Alcides, Zaquieu will not refuse to help him and, the next day, he will go hidden to the room of Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa). He will start to search the place when suddenly Zefa will appear by surprise and startle him. “Ai… what is this? What were you doing there?“, asks the redneck. At first, Zaquieu will not know what to say, but soon, he will reveal the truth about what he was looking for. Zefa, in turn, won’t believe her friend and will kick him out of the room.