11-year-old boy dies of hantavirus after being bitten by wild rat in SC | Santa Catarina

An 11-year-old boy from Urubici, in Serra Santa Catarina, died of hantavirus, informed the Municipal Health Department on Tuesday (20). The child was bitten by a wild mouse, according to the secretary, Diogo Blumer.

The death occurred on September 7, but the test result came out on Friday night (16). According to the secretary, the child lived in a rural area of ​​the municipality.

THE Epidemiological Surveillance of Urubici monitors 18 suspected cases of the disease. It is necessary to wait for the results of the tests at the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Santa Catarina (Lacen), in Florianópolis.

According to Blumer, there is an increase in the number of wild rats in the Serra Santa Catarina region. “Urubici is taking all the measures, with information and control of the cases. We are on alert in Urubici”, said the secretary.

The Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina (Dive) stated that, in the municipality of Serra Santa Catarina, there was an increase in the population of wild rodents of the genera akodon and Oligoryzomyswho may have hantavirus.

According to Dive, this situation may be related to the flowering of the taquara cará plant (chusquea mimosa variation australis), which took place in late summer.

This vegetation is dispersed in an extensive area of ​​Atlantic Forest, so the increase in the population of wild rodents may extend to other regions of the state, according to Dive.

Because of this, the Secretary of State for Health issued a note alerting health services about the situation.

The Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina (Dive) confirmed that it was notified of the boy’s death.

This year, six cases of the disease were confirmed in Santa Catarina, informed the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of the state (Dive). Of this total, four patients died.

In addition to the boy from Urubici, there were deaths in Agronomica and Lontras, in the Itajaí Valley, and Caçador, in the West.

According to Dive, hantavirus is an infectious and serious disease caused by the hantavirus, present in wild rodents. It manifests as a cardiopulmonary syndrome, which can lead to death within 72 hours.

In Santa Catarina, there have been cases of the disease since 1999.

How is hantavirus transmitted?

Wild rodents shed the virus in fresh urine, faeces and saliva. The most common transmission occurs when people inhale tiny aerosols, formed from the urine, feces and saliva of wild rodents that mix in the dust.

It is also possible to contract the disease from the bite of these animals, as happened with the boy in Urubici, but it is less common, according to Dive.

Hantavirus is more common in rural areas. People who can be most easily contaminated are farmers, fishermen, workers in reforestation areas, people who live or work in the countryside and who sweep closed and poorly ventilated sheds, warehouses, warehouses and country houses.

How to prevent hantavirus?

Avoid human contact with wild rats or their droppings (feces and urine mainly);

Indoors, place all food in closed bags or boxes at a height of at least 40 cm from the floor;

Wash dishes and kitchen utensils immediately after use. Do not leave food scraps on the floor;

Keep the place where the animals live always clean, always collecting the leftover food;

Ensure proper collection and disposal of waste;

The planting of corn and other grains should be far from the house;

Keep the area around the house, sheds, warehouses and accommodation always clean, free of weeds, old tires or other debris;

Do not rest in closed places with leftover food or grains (eg storerooms);

Before cleaning a place that has been closed, let it ventilate for at least one hour before cleaning;

After ventilation, moisten with 10% bleach (1 part bleach to 9 water) and wait 1 hour before cleaning the area.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus?

According to Dive, the symptoms are:

fever

diarrhea

nausea and vomiting

headache

body ache

abdominal pain

dry cough

Symptoms can progress to severe shortness of breath, tiredness, low blood pressure and drowsiness. In these cases, the risk of dying from the disease is high.

Dive advises that, experiencing any symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. You symptoms can appear up to 60 days after the person came into contact with a risky situation.

