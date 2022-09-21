2,600-year-old cheese found in ancient Egyptian tomb

posted on 09/20/2022 20:09



The last archaeological expedition carried out at the site of Saqqara, in Egypt, revealed that the Egyptians also carefully guarded the region’s gastronomic riches. Blocks of cheese made more than 2,600 years ago by ancient residents have been discovered in clay pots at a tomb there.

The discoveries were made on September 10. Archaeologists found, engraved on the outside of the containers that kept the delicacy, words of an Egyptian writing called demotic, widespread between the 26th and 27th dynasties of Egypt, between 664 to 404 BC.

Today, the blocks of cheese are called halloumi, a delicacy made with goat’s and sheep’s milk and have a “squeaky” texture, as if biting into the sole of a new sneaker.

However, ancient Egyptians called the dish haram and, in the Coptic era, haloum. Since then, the dish has gained greater prominence in the 16th century, when it became popular in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the researchers, the halloumi found this month nearly reached the title of the oldest cheese found by archaeologists, but lost the prize to a 2018 discovery of a piece made up of dairy products dating back 3,200 years.

There are still dozens of vases discovered on the expedition to be opened and the researchers have no idea whether the interior of the clay objects is also occupied by blocks of cheese or other delicacies.

Saqqar archaeological site

The area where halloumi was discovered became an archaeological site in 2018, when Egyptian artifacts and tombs began to be found in the region. Since then, there have been five archaeological seasons promoted by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Seven rocky tombs, figures and statues from ancient Egypt and the tomb of the Wahiti priest have already been found. In 2020 alone, the archaeological team found more than 100 wooden coffins along with 40 statues of the god Saqqara.