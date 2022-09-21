$3,000 tip the waitress ends up in court; understand

A tip of US$ 3,000, about R$ 15,500 at a restaurant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the United States, resulted in a headache that ended up in court.

It all started when the waitress Mariana Lambert saw that she received $3,000 on her bill, which had only $13.25. The customer, however, asked for his money back.

After an argument between the owner of Alfredo’s Cafe and the customer on social media, the restaurant decided to take the customer, identified as Eric Smith, to justice.

Restaurant managers became suspicious when Eric tipped after ordering just one Stromboli, according to the website “Best Life”. According to the establishment, the customer had said he was part of a charity movement known as Tips for Jesus.

“It meant a lot to me because everyone is struggling. It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock,” the waitress said at the time.

The situation changed dramatically a few weeks later, according to Alfredo’s Cafe manager Zachary Jacobson: “Just over a month ago, we received something in the mail saying that Eric was contesting the tip charge. a good thing. It wasn’t.”

The restaurant, which had already advanced the US$ 3,000 to Mariana, ended up running out of money, as the payment was canceled by the customer.

In view of this, the owner of the restaurant ended contacts with Eric and took the case to court.