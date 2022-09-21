5 items that CANNOT be purchased with food stamps

O food voucher it is a benefit given to employees, and its objective is solely focused on meals on workdays. At the same time, some companies provide a card with the total balance for the month, with the value referring to the number of days the employee worked multiplied by the amount that the company stipulated as a benefit for one day. However, some products are not included, so check them out.

Read more: MP is created to benefit those who use food stamps; check out

How does the food stamp work?

The benefit is mainly accepted by supermarkets, but it is important to differentiate between food vouchers and meal vouchers. To understand how the first works, it is necessary to know about the second: this one is for those who have their meals in restaurants, while the food stamp is used to buy groceries, in order to prepare their meals at home.

Both can be great depending on the context. Those who don’t like to cook or don’t have time for it prefer meal vouchers, but there are people who choose to prepare lunch at home, research the value of products and compare prices, among other preferences.

What items cannot be purchased with the food stamp?

As mentioned earlier, the benefit has the exclusive purpose of feeding the employee. Therefore, the following list is not included:

Alcoholic beverages: as the objective is to feed the employee during working hours, purchasing alcoholic beverages with this benefit is strictly prohibited; Cigarettes: not only cigarettes, but also any tobacco product is not allowed; Cleaning and personal hygiene products: many people do not know this and end up putting it in their cart, after all, doing a market without including any detergent or shampoo is almost impossible; Home appliances: as some appliances are sold in markets, attempts to take them home by paying with food stamps are not few; Ready meals: as mentioned, these meals must be purchased only with the meal voucher.

What happens if a product is purchased improperly?

Supermarkets are aware that this rule is in force, but for hygiene and cleaning products some turn a blind eye. For other establishments and products, everything is stricter, and the person can pay a fine of up to R$50,000.