5% MAJORITY IS THE LOWEST INDEX ON THE MARKET – Sepe

Contact and Structure, highlight-home, State, Municipal, secretary-health-DH, All

September 19, 2022

The Assembly of unionized professionals using the SEPE/UNIMED contract, held on September 16 at the ABI, approved the result of the negotiations between Sepe and Unimed, which resulted in a 5% readjustment index. This was the lowest index in the market achieved by the “company by adhesion” segment, so far.

The 5% readjustment result was possible thanks to a series of factors, including the group’s balanced loss ratio and the tradition conquered by the Union, respected by Unimed, of sitting down and negotiating the index, having as a reference the constructed concept that the “financial balance”, so remembered by the operator, must be good for both parties and above all, ensure that the professional maintains his condition to pay the monthly fees.

Inclusion of new users in the SEPE/UNIMED contract:

Registration will take place between October 10th and November 9th. After that date, we will send the documents to Unimed for the start of validity in December, when the first monthly fee will expire.

Copy of the necessary documentation for inclusion: Identity, CPF, Proof of residence, Unimed Card, if applicable, Paycheck updated with the unionization discount.

For more information, call SEPE – Setor do Convênio Médica, Tel.: 2240-6300, 2195-0469 and 2195-0466