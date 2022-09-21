5 news from Palmeiras today that rocked (20/09)

Credit: Publicity/Cruise

The Palmeiras squad got another day off this Tuesday (20) after winning the classic against Santos, at the weekend, and following in the isolated leadership of the Brasileirão 2022.

The next appointment is only on the 28th, when the team faces Atlético-MG, away from home, but the day of Verdão had a lot of news, with emphasis on the interest in left-back Matheus Bidu, from Cruzeiro, disclosed by journalist Jorge Nicola.

Cruise side in sight

According to Nicola, Palmeiras is interested in hiring left-back Matheus Bidu, a highlight of Cruzeiro in Serie B. The player belongs to Guarani, from Campinas, and is on loan to the Minas Gerais club until the end of this year, with an option to buy.

“Matheus Bidu should not stay on Cruzeiro. Ronaldo looked to his representatives to try to bargain, he does not want to pay 1.2 million euros (R$ 6 million), equivalent to the purchase of 60% of the economic rights. And those who closely follow this situation are clubs from São Paulo. I talked to one of Bidu’s representatives and heard that three big clubs in São Paulo intend to hire Bidu: Palmeiras, Corinthians and Santos”, says Nicola.

“Cruzeiro has until November 30 the priority in the purchase of these values. Guarani and the athlete’s representatives do not intend to reduce this request, even because of the competition”, he added.

Danilo makes promise to Palmeiras fans after expulsion

On social media, the midfielder, sent off in the victory against Santos last weekend, admitted the mistake.

“Anyone who follows my career knows that I am far from being a violent and disrespectful guy on and off the field, so much so that in my entire career I had two expulsions, the first against Atlético Mineiro in which I slipped and committed the foul. The second in the last game against Santos in which I committed the foul to avoid a probable goal, I made a mistake, and I have no problem in taking my responsibility, I preferred the lack than the risk of the goal and I exaggerated, I apologize to my co-workers and with the fans who always supported the good times and I knew it would be no different now, thank you!”, he said.

“Professionally, I’ve had better moments at the club and believe me, my last games haven’t made me happy either. With my head held high, I will keep working because we have goals to achieve and as I said, I know how important I am to this goal! I’m still the same, I’m still doing well and confident in my potential because I know that it’s in adversity that we become even bigger”, concluded the Palestinian midfielder.

Defined the group of Palmeiras in the Women’s Libertadores

Palmeiras begins on October 13 their journey in the fight for the unprecedented title of the Women’s Libertadores of 2022. This Tuesday (20), Verdão met its first opponents in the competition.

The alviverde team was drawn in Group C of Libertadores and will have as opponents Universidad de Chile (CHI), Ecuador 2 (team still undefined) and Libertad Limpeño (PAR).

Palmeiras have decisive game against São Paulo in the Brazilian under-17

The classic valid for the penultimate round of the under-17 Brasileirão will be broadcast live and throughout Brazil by SportTV.

Match of the 8th round of the U-17 Brasileirão

When: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Where: Marcelo Portugal Gouvêa Stadium, at CT de Cotia, in São Paulo

Title chances in the Brasileirão reach almost 90%

According to the calculation of the probability of title in the Brasileirão released by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Palmeiras, which leads the competition with 57 points, eight more than the second-placed Internacional, now has an 89.8% chance. to beat champion this season.

title chance

Libertadores chances (G4)