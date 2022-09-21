5G technology is released in seven more capitals

Another seven capitals received access to 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) from the 5G this Monday, the 19th. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced the launch of this technology in the cities of Cuiabá, Maceió, São Luís, Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande and Teresina. Therefore, it will be up to the operators Claro, TIM and Vivo to provide the service. Follow this article in full and learn more about the supply of 5g in seven capitals.

A total of 22 capitals will have access to 5G

The decision was approved last Wednesday (14) at the meeting of Gaispi, a group led by Anatel, to activate 5G internet in the 3.5 GHz band. In this way, 22 capitals can now access the Internet with greater speed, stability and lower latency (response) time.

Before arriving in the new capitals, the technology was already offered in 15 other cities. They are: Salvador, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Curitiba, Palmas, Vitória, Recife, Fortaleza, Florianópolis and Natal.

Missing capitals with technology

This technology still needs to reach only five capitals, and all are in the North Region: Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA). In other cities (not capital cities), 5G will gradually become established.

Anatel’s expectation is that the clean and fast 5G will come into operation in all capitals by November 27th. However, if the operators manage to complete the installation of antennas and filters within the deadline, and Gaispi authorizes the release of the signal, this date may be brought forward.

Restricted parameters and signals

It is important to note that, for now, the 5G signal is only available in selected areas of the country’s capitals, with some exceptions. This is because telecommunications companies were required by the law’s editorial to install one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants. Thus, over time, the connection will increase.

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum necessary, as happens in cities where the technology is already available. The commercial strategy of each operator includes the coverage area at the beginning of the service.

According to Anatel, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo must activate at least 8 stations in Aracaju, 5 in Boa Vista, 13 in Maceió, 11 in Campo Grande, 8 in Cuiabá, 14 in São Luís and 11 in Teresina.