6 dramas lived by Harry and Meghan Markle at the queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting charities in London when Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on the 8th. They live in the United States. Faced with the doctors’ concern, the Duke of Sussex traveled in a hurry in order to be able to say goodbye to his grandmother still alive, however, he was not successful because the monarch was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. He managed to arrive an hour and a half after the death was confirmed.

Not saying goodbye to his grandmother was not the only drama Harry has experienced since the sovereign’s death. During the funeral, he and his wife had a hard time, such as being uninvited to a dinner hosted by the prince’s own father, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace. Column Claudia Meireles made a compilation of six feuds carried out by the couple during their stay in the United Kingdom. Check out!

1. Exclusion

On the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, there was a dinner between King Charles III and his eldest son, Prince William, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, the other heir of the new monarch, Harry, did not receive the invitation to participate in the occasion. The Duke of Sussex attended an event orchestrated by his uncles and cousins ​​at the same estate. In the assessment of real-life expert Richard Kay, a division between father and children was clear.

2. Military uniform

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III did not pull the strings to allow his youngest, Harry, to wear military uniform in the procession of the late monarch’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. (14/9). The new sovereign did not make room for his son to parade in the same costume as his brother, William.

Harry was unable to wear the garment as he was no longer a member of the British monarchy. For this reason, the Duke of Sussex had to wear a suit in the procession.

3. Title of children

With the accession of Charles to the command of the British Crown, all grandchildren of the acting majesty were given the title of prince or princess. According to the rules established by King George V in 1917, Harry’s two sons – Archie and Lilibet -, as heirs to a sovereign’s son, should earn the initial HRH, that is, His or Her Royal Highness (His Royal Highness, in English translation). But the use of the expression was not authorized by the monarchy.

The ban left Meghan and Harry desperate and enraged, according to the press. As 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet do not have the term His Royal Highness in their name, they consequently lose a number of privileges. Charles’ three other grandchildren, such as Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, have the perks. However, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot enjoy the advantages because their parents have waived their duties in the senior nucleus.

Barred from using the expression, Archie and Lilibet stop earning salaries as active royals. Another disadvantage of not being able to use Her Royal Highness is related to the loss of security and protection provided by the UK government. The question has always been one of the concerns of the children’s parents.

4. Disinvite

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were excluded from the dinner hosted by King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, at Buckingham Palace this Sunday (18/9). At the event, the couple at the head of the throne welcomed heads of state and world leaders who confirmed their presence at the ceremony on the last day of Elizabeth’s funeral, this Monday (19/9).

According to the British newspaper The Telegragh, Meghan and Harry were “uninvited” to the engagement in Buckingham, seat of the monarchy. “It is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an invitation earlier in the week to the grand event at the palace,” the portal published. The imbroglio involved Crown advisors. The professionals explained that only working members should attend the dinner. So the couple was left out.

5. Symbol removal

Prince Harry participated on Saturday (17/9) in the 15-minute vigil with his brother, William, and six cousins ​​around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. At first, the Duke of Sussex would not wear military attire, having abdicated his royal roles. Faced with the buzz around the subject, King Charles III authorized the youngest to wear the clothes, but with one condition.

Harry had to remove the ER symbol from his uniform, short for Elizabeth Regina, his grandmother’s name. As a source revealed to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex was “devastated”. The prince’s brother, William kept the detail in the costume. “He is heartbroken. Removing your grandmother’s initials seems very intentional.”

6. From the corner

This Monday (9/19), the Queen’s funeral schedule ended. At the religious service held at Westminster Abbey, Meghan stood by her husband Harry. At the church, they sat in the second row, while the Duke’s father, King Charles III, his uncle Andrew, and his older brother William took the front-row seats. The attitude was seen by the press as a way to isolate the couple.

