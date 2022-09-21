6 strategies to dry the region







belly fat free Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Figuring out how to end that insistent belly fat it’s something that many people who practice some kind of physical activity, and still haven’t conquered the dreamed “cracked abdomen”, would like to know. But, contrary to popular belief, there is no miraculous or secret method to achieve this goal. Nor is it a way to burn localized fat.

The basic principle for eliminating fat in the belly, or anywhere else on the body, is the same: decrease calorie consumption and increase energy expenditure. But, within this concept, there are several strategies that can ease the way and speed up the achievement of the final goal.

That’s why, with the help of nutritionist, physical educator and fitness athlete, Dani Borges, we’ve separated six simple and efficient techniques to get rid of fat in the belly, or in any other region of the body, once and for all. Check out:

How to get rid of belly fat

1. Train whole body

According to the nutritionist, it is very important to work all your muscles to improve flaccidity and develop muscle mass. So, no skipping a workout or another. Each exercise has its importance.

2. Controlled caloric deficit

According to Dani, to reduce body fat it is necessary that your body is in negative energy balance. And that means promoting a caloric deficit, that is, eating fewer calories than you expend. However, this calorie withdrawal cannot be too aggressive. It is important that the process happens gradually and gradually.

3- Do abdominal exercises

Abdominal exercises don’t dry the belly. However, they are the ones that will help to build and model the muscle underneath the fat layer, so that when you start to dry and lose that fat, the muscle starts to appear defined. “That’s why it’s important to always do sit-ups, not to mention that they are responsible for stabilizing the core and become allies against injuries, especially in lower training. Do it two to three times a week with three to four sets and three to five exercises per workout”, recommends the specialist, who is also a physical education teacher.

constancy is the secret

4. Increase your protein intake

“Proteins are essential in any diet, but in the cutting process (definition) they will be essential to help maintain lean mass and still have a high thermal factor, that is, you spend calories to digest and metabolize proteins. Not to mention that proteins provide greater satiety”, says Dani.

5. Build lean mass before

The nutritionist points out that, before drying, you need to have the muscles well developed under the layer of fat, so that when it starts to dry, the body segments (definitions) start to stand out.

6. Align cardio with your diet and training

“What loses weight more in the long term is the muscle building that occurs in resistance training, not to mention that weight training is the physical activity that promotes the EPOC effect of continuing to burn calories up to 48 hours after physical activity. it only burns right there. Therefore, align your cardiovascular training volume with weight training and diet”, concludes Dani.

Source: Sport Life.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!