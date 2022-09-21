7 Historic Moments Elizabeth II Witnessed

Queen Elizabeth II was born on the 21st of April 1926 and 27 years later, in 1953, she was crowned after the untimely death of her father. The coronation ceremony was the first to be televised and was seen by 27 million people in the UK and millions more worldwide.

During the seven decades she was on the throne, Elizabeth II witnessed most of the great historical events of the 20th century. Below you can check out 7 of those moments.

1. Second World War

Elizabeth acting during World War II.

A few years before taking the throne, Elizabeth was already following the most impactful event of the 20th century: the Second World War. And she followed closely, after all, she made a point of helping the United Kingdom in the conflict, working in the Territory Auxiliary Female Service. Among all the activities she performed, it was in mechanical repairs of equipment and vehicles that she stood out the most.

2. The Beatles

The Beatles on their first US tour.

On March 22, 1963, the Beatles released an album called Please Please Me. It marked the beginning of the greatest rock band in history. In fact, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr had been playing together since the 1960s and were successful in the UK. But it was in 1963 that the so-called Beatlemania began. And the queen followed all this closely, until the end of the band, in 1970.

3. Assassination of John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy just moments before his assassination.

The assassination of JF Kennedy shook the world on November 22, 1963. The then President of the United States was killed while parading in an open car in Dallas, Texas. In 1965, the Queen erected a memorial monument at Runnymede, the site of the sealing of Magna Carta.

4. Journey to the Moon

Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface.

The 1960s ended with one of the greatest scientific and technological advances of the 20th century. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing was watched by 600 million viewers worldwide. And Queen Elizabeth was one of those people.

5. Construction and fall of the Berlin Wall

Germans on the fence, on the eve of its overthrow.

Elizabeth II also saw Germany divided between the Soviet Union and Western countries after the end of World War II. Construction began on August 13, 1961 and the wall was torn down on November 9, 1989, after 28 years, also accompanied by the Queen.

6. Nelson Mandela’s political trajectory

Mandela visiting the London School of Economics in 2000.

When Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962, he was already an influential political leader in the fight against apartheid. So when he was released in 1990, his popularity was higher than ever, and he ended up being elected the first president of South Africa after the end of apartheid. And Queen Elizabeth II followed all this trajectory.

7. Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II during her BBC address.

After seven decades and almost 100 years old, Elizabeth II still had time to see the world affected by a pandemic. On March 23, 2020, the UK entered its first lockdown and on April 5, the Queen addressed the nation via the BBC. On December 8, 2020, she also saw the first person to be vaccinated against covid-19, which happened in England.