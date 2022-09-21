9-year-old boy needs R$ 2 million for cancer treatment in the US

With only 9 years old, the boy Jean Lucas Paes Leme Jubé has been fighting for six months with an aggressive and rare type of cancer, called Burkitt’s lymphoma. The disease is disrupting the functions of your bowel, spleen and bladder. Because of the progression of symptoms, the solution is to look for a new and very expensive treatment in the US, called CAR-T Cell. But the family needs to run to gather the R$ 2 million needed, because according to Jean’s mother, without treatment, the prognosis is that he will only have 30 days to live.

“For the love of God, help us to save Jean, he has only one month to live if he doesn’t undergo treatment”, says his mother, Dayanne Jubé Cardoso, in the text created for one of the online crowdfunding that aims to gather the necessary resources to the child’s travel and treatment in the USA, a country where the therapy called CAR-T Cell has been successfully applied.

CAR-T Cell is the acronym used to designate the chimeric antigen receptor, in Portuguese. That is, it is a type of immunotherapy that uses T lymphocytes, cells of the body’s immune system.

The treatment consists of removing, isolating and genetically modifying the T lymphocytes so that they can identify cancer cells. Then they are put back into the patient’s body with enough force to kill the cancer cells.

Cell therapy, or the use of the patient’s own immune system cells to treat cancer, is already being used in several countries and is also beginning to be developed in Brazil. The challenge is to overcome production costs that can reach R$ 2 million (US$ 400 thousand) per patient.

“Life doesn’t always have a price. But in this case it does, and it costs R$ 2 million”, says Dayanne, saying that, to help the boy, the family has already put up for sale the apartment where they live in Goiânia and also the only car . “It’s the value of the life of a little boy who is only 9 years old, and who has been fighting bravely for over 6 months.”

Disease was discovered at Barretos hospital

Jean lived in Goiânia (GO), with her parents and her younger brother, 5 years old. In March, he began to experience severe abdominal pain, and upon undergoing tests, doctors discovered a “mass” in his belly. He was then transferred to the oncology referral hospital in Barretos, where he was diagnosed with a biopsy.

“Our biggest ordeal of this life began on March 21. On that day, my son woke up with vomiting and abdominal pain. He was hospitalized and underwent three CT scans, several blood tests and an MRI. Two days after these procedures were performed, We received the result. Something that not even our worst thoughts had happened”, says the mother.

Since then, Jean and Dayanne have remained in Barretos, in a rented kitchenette. His father and younger brother stayed in Goiânia, and they visit him every weekend.

“On Sundays they always return to Goiânia. The heart squeezes, our family says goodbye, splits in search of effort, work, resources so that Jean’s health is restored and our little one’s life returns to normal”, he declares. the mother.

On the day they arrived at the referral hospital, Jean underwent a complex operation to clear the bowel. Since when he underwent surgery to take the biopsy, he could not have a bowel movement and consequently could not eat either. “There were days in this suffering”, remembers the mother.

Since he was forced to use a colostomy bag and catheter, he has lost 20 kilos. According to the family, six months after starting the fight against cancer, there is no longer a chance of a cure for Jean in Brazil. Doctors ruled out the possibility of further surgeries and new chemotherapy protocols, which would no longer have any effect. The cancer is not regressing. His only hope is to gather the necessary resources to sail to the US, where he will be able to receive therapy.

Total fundraising brings hope

The total amount raised, through the website Vaquinha, GoFundMe and also via pix, reached R$1.85 million yesterday, which filled the hearts of Jean’s family with hope.

Through a profile created on Instagram, especially to deal with the boy’s struggle, football celebrities, influencers and singers are helping Jean to reach the goal of raising the R$ 2 million she needs.

The singer Zé Felipe, the former player Falcão and the country duo Jorge and Mateus, also divulged the boy’s story, in order to obtain donations to pay for the treatment. Journalist Leo Dias even made an appeal to his followers.