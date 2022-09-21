A Boeing 747 full of hands is back in the air after 7 years out of operation; see the takeoff

The Jumbo departing, in the scene of the video presented below – Image: Aeropuerto de Teruel





Even with aviation recovering from the great crisis generated by the pandemic, bringing back part of the capacity to carry cargo in the holds of passenger transport planes, cargo airlines continue to reactivate more examples of the great Boeing 747, the iconic Jumbo Jet.

This time, the chosen one is a 747-400 that was stored for 7 years at Teruel Airport, in Spain, a place well known for housing a huge number of planes taken out of operation, since its dry climate favors the preservation of equipment.

According to the video below, published by Teruel’s own profile, the Jumbo features the colors of the Russian Transaero, a company that ended operations in 2015. And more than that, it has a special paint job with many hands stamped throughout the fuselage.

Take off a B747 bound for Fuyaira, Arab Emirates, which has been at the Teruel airport for 7 years. Flying! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/B72YS8ivOZ — Teruel Airport, vuela la innovación (@aeropuerteruel) September 20, 2022

The Boeing 747 seen in the above recording was manufactured in 2001 and delivered to Singapore Airlines under registration 9V-SPQ, which operated it until 2012. In the same year, the aircraft became part of the Transaero fleet, under registration EI- XLO, until it was deactivated in 2015.

During this period, he received the painting seen above, alluding to the “Flight of Hope”, a unique project in the Russian aeronautical sector, in which passengers on certain flights could make donations to help children suffering from heart disease, life-threatening brain and spinal cord injuries, overseen by the Life Line Charity Fund.

The Flight of Hope project was represented by the Boeing 747-400 aircraft in special paint, with dozens of colorful palms of famous people in Russia and abroad, such as writers, artists, actors, sportsmen, businessmen and others, who left their palms symbolizing help to those in need.

In addition to the EI-XLO, before it the Boeing 747-400, registration EI-XLK, had also received the same livery, and is now stocked in the United States.

According to data from Planespotters, this Jumbo, which has now returned to the skies, will fly with the cargo company Terra Avia, from Moldova, under the registration ER-BOS. As stated in the video caption above, the plane was sent to the UAE. There is no official information as to why, but many planes are converted to freighters in the Emirates, so this could possibly be the case.



