Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, pins Atltico in a press conference

photo: Reproduction/TV Palmeiras Abel, from Palmeiras, made a slight provocation to Atltico during a press conference

Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, scolded Atlético at a press conference last Sunday (18/9), after Verdo’s 1-0 victory over Santos in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Abel was asked about the difficulty of staying at the top of Brazilian football. The Portuguese responded by mentioning teams that, in the recent past, have won many titles and, now, find it difficult to keep fighting for great conquests – as is the case with Atltico.

In 2021, Galo won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil. The current season, however, should end only with the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil.

“For you to see the dimension of our work, how difficult it is to win and continue to win here. Do you have examples of several teams that won and what was it like the following year? I won’t say whose name, but you saw teams that won in the recent past, a year ago, and that this year they won’t take anything. And we’ve already won something. I don’t know if we’ll win more or not”, pinned Abel.

“We know the way, that’s what’s important, that my players know the way we were eliminated. Either in Libertadores or in the Copa do Brasil. I’m not going to swallow it. Okay, we have to accept it, because football, but I’m not going to swallow this one. We’re out. Congratulations to those who continued. Period”, he added.

Atltico and Palmeiras will face each other again at 9:45 pm next Wednesday (9/28), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The São Paulo club eliminated Galo in the last two editions of the Copa Libertadores and has been a “thorn in the side” of the Minas Gerais team.