Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, receives award from the Portuguese Federation | palm trees

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira received the Quinas de Ouro trophy, the highest distinction awarded by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to coaches in the country.

Due to his commitments to Palmeiras, the coach was unable to attend the award ceremony in person, at a ceremony held this Tuesday, in Lisbon.

Abel Ferreira received the trophy from ex-striker Helder Postiga, currently manager of the Portuguese federation. The former player got to know the structure of the Football Academy following his compatriot and President Leila Pereira.

– When I look at this trophy, I think about my players and everyone who helped me reach this level. They were the ones who made me win titles and they know the respect and admiration I have for each of them.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 4 Leila Pereira, Abel Ferreira and Helder Postiga at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Leila Pereira, Abel Ferreira and Helder Postiga at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

– I would like to share this award with the Palmeiras fans and with everyone who works for the club and contributes to its excellence. I also leave a word of thanks to the Portuguese Football Federation for this distinction. As I’ve said several times, gratitude is the memory of the heart – completed Abel.

2 of 4 Quinas de Ouro Trophy awarded to coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Quinas de Ouro Trophy awarded to coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

In Brazil since 2020, Abel Ferreira has added 151 games in charge of Palmeiras. There were 87 victories, 33 draws and 31 defeats. There were 248 goals scored, 121 conceded and five titles won: two Libertadores da América, one Copa do Brasil, one Paulistão and one Recopa Sudamericana.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Recently, Abel turned down a poll from England’s Brighton. The coach, by the way, has refused to hear any kind of proposal after the family moved to Brazil in the middle of this year.

The idea is to fulfill the contact valid until 2024 and leave Palmeiras only for a market in which they can continue fighting for titles.

3 of 4 Abel Ferreira and Helder Postiga at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Helder Postiga at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧