Abel Ferreira is the most expelled coach in Brazil. And no one charges their swear words, the lack of control in Palmeiras. Titles are the shield – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



30 yellow cards.



Five expulsions.

No Palmeiras player, in the same period of time, received as many cards as Abel Ferreira.

In fact, from October 30, 2020 until September 2022, no other coach in Brazil was as warned and suspended as he was.

The coach assumes that he is completely changed when he starts a game he is working on. To the point of not wanting to greet the opposing coach.







“I don’t usually greet the coach, that doesn’t make me better or worse. It comes from forever. I feel that if I go to greet the opponent, I feel less strong.



“I want to beat my opponent.



“I don’t want to make friends. It seems to soften me up.



“Praise makes me soft, I don’t want praise, I want criticism.



“I don’t want people to talk well about my work. I don’t think so. I have to feel tense and nervous, that makes me competitive.



“If I’m going to greet my opponent, it takes my strength away.



“I don’t want.’

This warlike state arrives at the treatment it reserves for referees, when it does not agree with the judges’ decisions.





Wilton Pereira’s summary, detailing the expulsion of Abel, from the classic Palmeiras e Santos, is frightening.

“I was expelled as a result of the second yellow card, after being informed by assistant 1 Bruno Boschilia that the aforementioned coach went towards it, affronting and repeatedly shouting the following words: “it’s all against us man…, in doubt always against us man…”.

“I inform you that the coach, after being expelled, returned towards assistant 1, in a rude and offensive way, uttering the following words: “go away… really man…, you are a disgrace. Everything against us, man…”, wrote the judge on the summary.

The uncomfortable situation will only be resolved if Abel Ferreira decides.

As a result of his work, and his firm stance, there is no manager who covers aggressive behavior.

Not even President Leila Pereira.

She defends autonomy, the coach’s own awareness of how to behave during games.

The executive Anderson de Barros much less.

Players don’t even dare to retort when they are charged for expulsions.

Like recently Danilo, twice and Gustavo Scarpa.





The Portuguese has always had an irritable temper, competitive to the extreme, since the beginning of his career as a coach. Still in Portugal. In Greece it was the same.

Your personality changes when the game will start.

The tranquility goes away.

And it only returns at the end of the game.

He doesn’t think about seeking psychological help.

Abel believes that this competitiveness is what makes a winner.

This ‘competitiveness’ includes swearing at referees.

The yellow and red cards.

And no one will question the coach.

The trophies of the two-time championship followed by Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, Recopa Sul-Americana, Campeonato Paulista and the most likely conquest of the Brazilian, silence the demands.

Abel will continue with a cool head and warm heart, in book title only.

Because when the game starts, he has it all.

Minus the cold head…



