“Accept the conditions”; Parça de Vidal wants to play for Flamengo and makes the only ‘request’ to Rodolfo Landim

Flamengo will play two finals this season, but the board is already thinking about reinforcing the team for 2023

Flamengo’s board has been investing in the transfer windows and managed to bring famous names in the last one, such as Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Everton Cebolinha and Guillermo Varela. Even in the face of a strong squad, the Rubro-Negra dome is looking for names in the ball market and can hire another Chilean steering wheel in January 2023.

Its about Charles Aranguiz. according to portal FlaReview which passed on information from journalist Jorge Nicola, businessman André Cury revealed that there is a good chance that negotiations with a Brazilian club will materialize. The steering wheel agreed to reduce the salary to change the Bayer Leverkusen to play in national football, something around BRL 700 thousand. People linked to the gringo welcome the hiring of the steering wheel by Most Dear, considering that the team would be an ideal option for their style of play. For the hiring to happen, it depends mainly on Mengão accepting to pay the salary salaries requested by the 33-year medallion.

It is worth noting that other teams are interested in hiring the player, among them: Atlético-MG, Corinthians and palm trees. Aranguiz has a contract with the German club until June 2023, but must terminate with the team in advance. Since the new coach of the Leverkusen, Gerardo Seoanehas not used the player much.

O Flamengo is at the end of Brazil’s Cup and gives America’s Liberators. Rubro-Negro currently occupies the fourth position of the Brazilian Championship with 45 points, 12 of the leader. The team red-black prepare to face the Strength next Wednesday (28), at 7 pm, at the Arena Castelão Stadium.