Actor who plays the villain tells how the movie changed his life

“Avatar” is the most profitable film in the history of the global box office, with a gross of US$ 2.84 billion, about R$ 14.97 billion at the current price. Now, the film is in theaters for screenings in 4K HDR to warm up the public for the release of “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”, the long-awaited sequel that will arrive in December this year.

Launched in 2009 and directed by James Cameron – the mastermind behind the classic “Titanic” -, the production follows the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) discovering Pandora, a moon where the Na’Vi live. As they cannot breathe the air in the place, humans create hybrid beings called Avatars.

The film was a milestone in the history of cinema and changed the way big-budget productions are made and advertised. However, it wasn’t just the industry that felt the difference, as it happened in the actors’ lives as well.

“‘Avatar’ changed and expanded my life,” said Stephen Lang, Colonel Miles Quaritch in the film, the splash. “We already knew we were going to have sequels and over the years I ended up doing a lot of other work between movies and other cool stuff.”

“But I never took any job without my agent calling John Landau, our ‘Avatar’ producer, and saying, ‘Is it okay if Stephen does this movie? Are you going to need him in the next few months?’ routine. I always asked the producer to release me for other work”

“Invariably, John replied that it was fine. Until I really had to go back to production”, he said.

Scene from the new teaser for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’; movie hits theaters in December Image: Reproduction

The actor’s life also changed in another aspect, as the 70-year-old artist had already accepted the idea of ​​retiring. “The movie made everything bigger. I was cool, I had given up on work, but ‘Avatar’ kicked that away from me and accelerated everything. From there, there were several professional ramifications for me.”

Lang says that, on a personal level, he felt he was part of something that turned co-workers into friends: “The film meant a lot to me, because the truth is that most of the projects you’re on as an actor, they kind of that have a beginning and an end and that can be very contained.”

“It was different with ‘Avatar’ in that I formed personal relationships that have lasted a long, long time. I mean, it’s like we’re doing a long series together in a sense.”

“Avatar 2: Water Way” hits theaters December 14, 2022 and stars Stephen Lang, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.