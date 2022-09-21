Adam Levine hits back at cheating accusation and laments: ‘Biggest mistake’

reproduction Adam Levine responds to cheating accusation

Adam Levine, lead singer of the American band Maroon 5, used his Instagram profile on Tuesday (20) to comment on the accusation of betrayal he has been facing.

In the published text, the musician, committed to the model Behati Prinsloo for 8 years, defended himself against the accusations, but admitted to having crossed a line.

The case went viral last Monday (19), after model Summer Stroh exposed the case on TikTok. In the video, the young woman says that Adam would have asked permission to put her name on the baby that his wife is expecting. Furthermore, she reports that the affair would have lasted more than a year.

“I used my judgment badly when talking to any woman other than my wife in a flirtatious way anyway. I have not had any extramarital affairs, however I crossed a line for a moment in my life that I regret. In at times it felt inappropriate. I dealt with it and am already taking the necessary steps to take care of it with my family,” Adam wrote on Instagram.

In the text, the musician assumes responsibility for the confusion. “My wife and family are all I care about in this world. Being naive and dumb enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make in my life. I will never do that again, I take full responsibility. so, and we’ll get through this together.”

Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of the couple’s third child. The model and Adam are already parents to Dusty Rosa, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 years old.