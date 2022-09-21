Adam Levine speaks out after betrayal rumors; know more

After being accused of treason, Adam Levine used his official Instagram account to publish a statement on the matter this Tuesday (20). Previously, the artist had been exposed by a model, who revealed a series of messages exchanged with him.

The model, called Sumner Stroh, stated that he had an affair with the lead singer of Maroon 5 for a year. Among the messages shown by her in a publication, Levine appears asking for permission to give the model’s name to his third child – which he is currently expecting with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh said he decided to make the story public as he would have sent several screenshots to some friends. However, one of them threatened to sell the case to the tabloids, which made her decide to expose everything on her own.

About having been involved in an extramarital affair, she explained that: “I was young, I was naive. And I mean, frankly, I feel used. I wasn’t in the arts like I am now. So definitely I was easily manipulated,” she commented.

Check the publication:

Adam Levine Denies Cheating But Claims He ‘Crossed the Line’

After Sumner Stroh’s rumors and testimonies reached netizens, Adam Levine used the stories from her Instagram to explain her side of the story. He claims that he did not cheat on his wife, but that he would have “crossed the line” with the model.

He wrote: “There is a lot being said about me right now, and I want to clarify. I used poor judgment when speaking to any woman other than my wife in any flirtatious tone. I haven’t had any extramarital affairs, however, I crossed the line at a time in my life that I regret. On some occasions it became inappropriate. I addressed this and took the necessary steps to remedy the situation with my family.”

“My wife and family are all that matter to me in this world. Being so naive and stupid as to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the worst mistake I could have made. I will never do this again. I take full responsibility. Let’s get through it. And we will get through this together.”

Photo: Playback/Instagram

