Admitted to the ICU, David Miranda withdraws his candidacy for reelection in the Chamber

posted on 09/20/2022 14:54



(credit: Social networks/play)

Federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ), who has been hospitalized for six weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), has given up running for reelection to the Chamber of Deputies. The announcement was made on social media by the parliamentarian’s husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, on Tuesday, 20.

In a published video, Greenwald said that Miranda remains hospitalized in the ICU in a serious but stable condition. However, in recent days, the first signs of improvement in her condition were recorded, which left both her family and medical staff “more hopeful than ever” about a full recovery.





“He’s getting stronger, he’s showing very important progress,” he says. The deputy has been hospitalized since August 6 in the ICU of Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, with a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system.

Despite an improvement in Miranda’s situation, the journalist announced that it was decided to formally request the withdrawal of the parliamentary candidacy. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make,” says Greenwald, saying that the decision could not be made by Miranda, but that she consulted with people close to her husband.

“I really believe in the campaign that David planned, but he didn’t manage to campaign for a day. So I think it’s very unfair for everyone, for David, for his constituents, to maintain the candidacy”, he declares.

The journalist says he refuses to campaign on behalf of the parliamentarian, but mentions that there are many people that Miranda respects and likes a lot, inside and outside the party, such as Heloísa Helena (Rede-RJ), Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ), Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) and Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ). Greenwald also said that her husband strongly believes in the program and leaders of the PDT, an acronym that is affiliated, nominating the candidate for the presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes, in addition to Rodrigo Neves and Martha Rocha.

Finally, the journalist regretted the decision, but stated that the current priority is Miranda’s recovery.