After controversy with Vini Jr, Spanish TV show returns to detonate Brazilian

After a troubled week in the international news due to the racist lines of Spanish businessman Pedro Bravo, the Spanish TV show “El Chiringuito” again criticized Vini Jr. This time, the player was called “immature” by journalist Juanfe Sanz. The comment did not please the Brazilian press, which responded to a post from the attraction on social media.

+ Who would win an All-Star Game Rio x SP? THROW! vote player by player

The commentator detonated the recent stance of the Real Madrid striker. According to him, Vini Jr would be letting his fame go to his head. He compared him to another Brazilian, also Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

– Vinicius doesn’t know how to deal with being a star (…) He’s increasingly immature in sports (…) For me, he’s having attitudes that could be avoided. I am not justifying those who are insulting and criticizing you. I’m simply saying that you lack the emotional intelligence to avoid certain circumstances,” he said.

+ Spanish businessman attacks Vini Jr with racist term: ‘You have to stop monkeying around’

DIDN’T PLEASE BRAZILIANS

Many journalists from the Brazilian press detonated Juanfe Sanz’s comments and pointed to a prejudiced stance on the part of the program.

– They normalized an act of racism and xenophobia against Vini Jr, stifled a debate necessary for society, appealed to the traditional excuse of “this was not the context and you who didn’t understand” and now will cowardly persecute the player who was victim. Disgusting! – wrote Fernando Campos, from TNT Sports.

They normalized an act of racism and xenophobia against Vini Jr, stifled a debate necessary for society, appealed to the traditional excuse of “this was not the context and you who did not understand” and now they will cowardly persecute the player who was a victim. Disgusting! https://t.co/1ldriBZYHT — Fernando Campos (@FCamposoficial) September 20, 2022

– A 22-year-old black Brazilian is a victim of xenophobia and racism by a debater on a TV show. The world revolts in support of the boy, who makes a tough and emotional statement against racism. What does the program do? A cowardly campaign against the victim begins! Surreal – said Sportv’s correspondent in Spain, Fernando Kallás.

🛑 A 22-year-old black Brazilian is a victim of xenophobia and racism by a debater on a TV show;

✊The world revolts in support of the boy, who makes a tough and emotional statement against racism;

🛑 What does the program do? A cowardly campaign against the victim begins! 😵‍💫SURREAL! https://t.co/1ipnsi8lbN — Fernando Kallás 🇧🇷🇪🇸🇱🇧 (@fernandokallas) September 20, 2022

-> LIVE AND FREE: LANCE! is streaming Bundesliga matches live for free. Check out all the information about the tournament and broadcast here.

– A sewer – retorted journalist Vitor Sérgio Rodrigues, also from TNT Sports.