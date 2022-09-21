After finding out about his beloved’s divorce, Zé Paulino ‘doesn’t hold back’ and makes an unusual proposal for Candoca

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on After finding out about his beloved’s divorce, Zé Paulino ‘doesn’t hold back’ and makes an unusual proposal for Candoca 0 Views

Entertainment

The next chapters of the book will bring many emotions to the former teacher and her lover.

Guilherme Corte

Per Guilherme Corte

Images: Reproduction/TV Globo.
Images: Reproduction/TV Globo.
Guilherme Corte

The next chapters of “Sea of ​​the Sertão” promise many emotions to the inhabitants of Canta Pedra. Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will have asked for a divorce from Tertulinho (Renato Góes) when his true love, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), decide to make a bold proposal for the former teacher.

After finding out about the separation from his beloved, the new rich man will think of a way to get closer to the doctor. So, to get the feat, he decides to make her an offer, who is touched by the invitation and decides to say “yes” to her ex-fiancé.

Zé asks Candoca to help him in a project to modernize the city, encouraging the ex-wife of Tertúlio’s son (José de Abreu) ​​with the ex-pawn’s initiative. To get what he wants, Canta Pedra’s new playboy proposes that his wife work with him in his innovation company.

After the divorce, Candoca will think it’s a good idea to get back together with her ex-fiancé. In addition, she will realize that Zé and her son, Manduca (Enzo Diniz), are getting closer and closer, and will see the perfect opportunity for the two to continue creating family bonds.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Horoscope for the 21st of September 2022

Horoscope of the day September 21, 2022. Stay on top of everything your sign reserves …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved