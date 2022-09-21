After Shakira, Piqué would have betrayed his new girlfriend, says newspaper

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on After Shakira, Piqué would have betrayed his new girlfriend, says newspaper 1 Views

out of the field

Defender is going through a troubled phase in his personal life

Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeFC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C – UEFA Champions League
Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

At 35 years of age, Piqué has been one of the main subjects in the Spanish entertainment media. That’s because, a few weeks ago, the defender broke off his relationship with singer Shakira, with whom he even has two children.

The ‘pivot’ of the divorce would have been a betrayal of the defender, which ended up being discovered by the singer, who now lives her life apart from the Spaniard. However, the controversies involving the Barcelona athlete do not stop there.

Piqué would have cheated on his new girlfriend

That’s because, according to Jordi Martin, paparazzi from El Gordo y La Flaca, Piqué would have cheated on his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, with whom he would have cheated on Shakira. However, the information was not detailed by the paparazzi, who instead focused on another controversy by the defender.

According to him, Piqué would have been with Clara since last year and even had relations with the woman while the same girlfriend was one of the employees of his company, Kosmus, the journalist also promised to expose the defender in the coming days, claiming that he had already sent the images the singer Shakira, Piqué’s ex-wife.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

MasterChef Pros: Marcelus is eliminated when serving dry bread

Later, in an interview with band.com.br, he guaranteed to be calm with the result. This …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved