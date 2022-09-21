After the LOUD title, Tier D becomes a meme in the community

THE LOUD became world champion in VALORANT this Sunday (18th). The Brazilian team won the OpTic Gaming in the grand finale and won the unprecedented title of Champions 2022. After the conquest, the Brazilian community did not forgive and made memes with the “Tier D”.

Brazilians did not forgive European influencers and casters after they made a video putting Champions participants in a tier list. In this case, they placed the LOUD and FURY as tier D, the lowest tier on the list. Since the beginning of the world cup, the fans were already unhappy with the placement of the emerald team, which ended up becoming champion.

Playback/Twitch

In the video, several icons of the European VALORANT scene such as Jakub “Lothar” Szygulski ex-player and current streamer at G2 EsportsJessica “Jess” Bolden, Yinsu”yinsu” Collins and among others. However, Lothar commented that, “you can put the LOUD in tier C for me, you can put it down, I don’t care. I don’t think they are good”, commented ironically. Then both LOUD and FURIA were placed in Tier D and some participants disagreed with the emerald team’s position.

Quickly the image of the list spread on Twitter which infuriated the Brazilian fans, who did not forgive the streamer. After the LOUD hit the XRD by 2-0 and qualify for the top bracket final, the commenter spoke out and asked some users to stop sending threatening private messages.

“Hey Brazilian fans, I’m very happy to see your LOUD succeed even though I don’t believe you. Congratulations, but now stop the death threats. I don’t mind you trolling me, but wishing me, my wife and my daughter dead is not cool.” The streamer commented that he blocked messages and reported users.

Even after the confusion, Lothar took the jokes that fans made in sport and after the LOUD title, the Polish congratulated the Brazilian team and recognized that it became a meme. “Have mercy on my soul”published the streamer.

have mercy on my soul Congratulations to @LOUDgg on being the #VALORANTChampions 2022 Amazing run, LET’S GO!!!

Meme me away! pic.twitter.com/M6fibVE3wM — G2 LotharHS (@LotharHS) September 18, 2022

Meme in the Brazilian community

The repercussion of the video caused unease in Brazilians who were bothered by the list made by the Europeans. Since the beginning of the Champions, with each victory of LOUD, fans, streamers and even players have not spared with the jokes to prove that the casters were wrong about the Brazil team.

Even the co-founder and CEO of LOUDBruno “PlayHard” Bittencourt even joked about the situation.

Bro you don’t know the importance of this title for us BRAZILIANS who live VALORANT Congratulations @loud_sacy @loud_less @loud_pancada @loud_saadhak @loud_aspas @loud_bzka They showed the world that we SHOULD BE RESPECTED, TIER D never again. pic.twitter.com/nfeiizgG1i — Gustavo “Nuuh” Rocha (@Nuuhfps) September 18, 2022

WHAT A SURPRISE THIS TIER D TIME IN THE GRAND FINAL OF CHAMPIONS TOP 2 IN THE WORLD LOUD YOU ARE INCREDIBLE — Alexandre Trevisan (@Skeattt) September 16, 2022

FPS COUNTRY, IT’S SIMPLE TIER D? Put up with it or freak out 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Letícia Motta (@leticiaxmotta) September 16, 2022

Hello guys! My name is nuuh and i am a brazilian radiant! I made my own TIER LIST kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk mama pic.twitter.com/mLiWsBaCsm — Gustavo “Nuuh” Rocha (@Nuuhfps) September 18, 2022

WHERE IS THE TIER D NOW???!!! RESPECT OUR FULL STORY 🇧🇷💚💚💚 #goLoud — B4 Tay Yukimi 🌸 (@tayhuhu_) September 18, 2022

from tier D to world champion, you have to respect 🇧🇷 VAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH — LOS maestroJJ 🛴 (@pleetsfps) September 18, 2022

