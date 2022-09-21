Alan has a chance of being related against Juventude

Fluminense returns to the field only on September 28, when they face Juventude, at 19:00, at Maracanã, and may have something new on their list: forward Alan. This is because the athlete has a chance to be with the delegation for the match valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. For this, your performance in training during the week will be fundamental.

Alan has been training with the tricolor squad since he recovered from a serious left calf injury. He rejoined the activities on August 23, but has yet to be listed. With almost ten days of difference between the victory over Flamengo and the match against Juventude, his performance in training at CT Carlos Castilho will be decisive to know if he will be related.

Alan has not been on the field since February 1, when he started in China’s 3-1 defeat to Vietnam in the Asian World Cup qualifiers. Since then, he has suffered an ankle and calf injury, which hampered his return to Fluminense.

With the tricolor shirt, Alan has 88 games and 26 goals. He occupies one of the five foreign spots in the squad alongside Jhon Arias, from Colombia, Germán Cano, from Argentina, Mario Pineida, from Ecuador, and Michel Araújo, from Uruguay.