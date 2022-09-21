All about the Unimed health plan: prices, business and Mei

The Unimed Health Plan was created to serve thousands of people and benefit them with unique care and delivering their right to health.

So, if you are looking to understand what is the best plan for you and your company, today we are going to talk about Unimed’s health plans.

In this way, we will see the options of the Individual plans by membership and Business or MEI, as well as the values ​​​​of each plan chosen.

So let’s go!

Is the Unimed Health Plan Good?

A health plan is nothing more than insurance created and provided for people in urgent cases or for routine exams necessary for anyone.

Basically, you will hire a private company that offers the services you are looking for, and in any situation, you can count on your rights.

So, following this, the Unimed company created its own plans to serve people and offer the right to health in the best possible way.

Currently, 37% of national health plans are served by the company, with approximately 18.5 million people benefiting from its services.

As well as being for 21 years a leading company in the trust and prompt service of Brazilians, with affordable prices for the population and their needs.

Thus, in Reclame Aqui, Unimed achieved a score of 6.1 in evaluations made by its customers. And the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) has a score of 9.5. This makes the Unimed health plan among the best in Brazil.

What are the values ​​of health plans?

First of all, the values ​​of Unimed health plans are distributed in categories, therefore, they have different values ​​for each one.

Being divided into 5 different categories, in addition to the Multiplan, Uniflex, Unifácil, Uniplano and others plans. Its categories are as follows:

Classic

Style

Absolute

Superior and Exclusive

In summary, each of these categories are unique and have different advantages from each other, with advantages and disadvantages that benefit their customers.

In this way, in the following topic you will see the recommendations of our team regarding the plan you should choose between individual membership or Business/MEI

Individual by Membership

To begin with, let’s start with plans aimed at individuals, that is, individual plans delivered by Unimed that are a little different from the others.

That is, according to the company itself, the 5 previous categories do not apply to individual plans, that is, individuals must use what we call a health plan by membership.

This plan is different because the contact does not occur directly with Unimed, but is carried out by a benefit management partner such as:

Qualicorp, TecBen, AllCare and Nacional Saúde.

Their values ​​range from R$ 350 to R$ 600, according to the age groups of each person, remembering that the values ​​​​do not always follow the stripe, as health plans change their values ​​frequently.

Therefore, we recommend that you do a simulation and contact the company directly to see which options are best for you!

Business and MEI

Going to the health plans for companies/MEI, that is, CNPJ, the plan options are much greater and less limited than individual health plans.

This is due to the fact that Unimed offers the 5 categories that we have already mentioned for legal entities.

Another positive point is also the fact that you can use your CNPJ to create an exclusive plan for you and your family.

So, let’s go to the prices to know how much you will spend when hiring one of the plans available for individuals.

Thus, the values ​​for legal entities can vary from R$ 200 to R$ 1,300, which vary according to age groups and classifications.

Most wanted Unimed health plans price

Unimed Clássico health plans – From R$275.26/month

Unimed Estilo health plans – From R$302.21/month

Unimed Absoluto health plans – From R$438.59/month

Unimed Superior Health Plans – From R$589.33/month

What are consumers saying about the Unimed health plan?

Unimed is a consolidated national health company with thousands of people being served by its networks. However, that is precisely why it has flaws with customers and does not deliver maximum satisfaction to its customers.

Therefore, we consider this a minor glitch that has caused some dissatisfied comments.

What the company is constantly working to avoid and seek to resolve as quickly as possible.

Since it gets in touch with almost 100% of its customers almost immediately, working together to solve their problems.

So, with that in mind, our team can re-evaluate the conveyed image of unpleasant situations.

These cases are caused by the difficulty of managing thousands of beneficiaries, but which are not greater than the positive recommendations of customers.

Thus, being the determining factor for occupying the 1st place as the largest health plan company in Brazil.

Is it worth hiring the Unimed Health Plan?

In our opinion, we believe that yes, it is worth hiring Unimed’s health plans, as the company offers accessible options to customers.

Pleasing a vast number of people with its products and making health something closer and closer to the reality of thousands of citizens who suffer from terrible treatments. Get a quote on your health plan right now with Jorge Couri insurance broker!

